Rasputin: Beevor's nuanced account of the Romanovs debunks mystic's myth

by Antony Beevor

Published by Hachette

699 pages ₹361

Rasputin’s role in the downfall of the 304-year-old Romanov dynasty has become the stuff of prurient popular legend. The story of this charismatic self-styled mystic’s proximity to Russia’s last Tsar and Tsarina and the apparent miracles he performed to save their haemophiliac heir yielded Robert K Massie’s 1967 bestseller Nicholas and Alexandra, a movie starring Laurence Olivier and a Boney M disco hit. The wildly exaggerated lyrics of the latter nevertheless infuriated the Soviet authorities enough to ban it when the group performed in Moscow in 1978.

In Rasputin and the Downfall of the Romanovs Antony Beevor casts a cool academic eye on this controversial faith healer. He explains his choice of subject at this moment as a lifelong fascination with Grigory Efimovich Rasputin and Russia. “The story serves to focus on that no-man’s land between truth and myth ... which is an essential part of the story of Rasputin, and increasingly, of our own today.” He also contends that the Siberian peasant’s centrality to the Romanov’s downfall “provides an intriguingly different angle on the so-called great man theory of history” but does not expand on this theme.

Mr Beevor is a reputed historian of World War II. In 2022, he appeared to switch interests, writing Russia: Revolution and Civil War, a competent book that nevertheless did not break new ground. Neither does Rasputin but it certainly represents narrative history at its best.

The value of the book lies in the detail culled from, among other things, reports by the Cheka, the Tsarist secret police, post-assassination interviews and state documents. Let’s look at myths. Mr Beevor finds no evidence that Rasputin was ever a “lover of the Russian Queen”, per Boney M, nor her four daughters. But he was undoubtedly a prodigious womaniser and rapist, dividing his attention between prostitutes and high-born ladies, who formed a near permanent circle of acolytes. Mr Beevor also rules out membership of the forbidden Khlyst sect that rejected Orthodox Christianity and was reviled by the nobility.

Yet Rasputin held what would pass for moderate political views today, which magnified his unpopularity at court. He strongly opposed the rampant anti-Semitism of the era — though he accepted bribes from Jewish businessmen to promote their commercial interests. He also opposed the court’s martial outlook, a prescient opinion given the catastrophic defeat to Japan in 1905 and in World War I.

That Rasputin was a chancer who preyed on a gormless Tsar and his highly-strung wife is beyond doubt. Mr Beevor sets the context in the opening chapters. He deftly creates a portrait of a Tsar so convinced of the divinely ordained nature of absolute monarchy that he is deprived of empathy for his people in a deeply inegalitarian society and fails to heed his advisors’ counsel for constitutional monarchy until circumstances force it upon him. Nicholas’ Empress, Queen Victoria’s grand-daughter, enhanced his unfitness for the role well before Rasputin’s arrival. In a society that scarcely conformed to standards of Victorian morality, Alexandra censured low-cut dresses, excessive merry-making and extra-marital liaisons. As Mr Beevor writes, “By her refusal to indulge the expectations of St Petersburg society, the young Empress lost not just popularity but also influence and respect.”

Mr Rasputin’s power over the Tsar was as much a product of the regime that made him possible. “The increasingly degenerate society of fin de siècle St Petersburg offered some striking contrasts between Orthodox belief and amateur spiritualists,” Mr Beevor writes. The Empress herself “longed to believe in what she saw as the natural holiness of rough peasant seers”, as did the Tsar.

Before Rasputin, there was Philippe Nazier-Vachot, a French hypnotist. The royal couple’s faith held even when Philippe prophesised, from Alexandra’s expanding girth, a longed-for son that turned out to be a false pregnancy. Alexandra’ desperation to safeguard the sole male heir made her vulnerable to Rasputin’s compelling presence and inexplicable ability to cure the Tsarevich.

His power grew when the Empress set up a “boudoir cabinet” during World War I, with her uxorious husband away at the front. It soon became notorious for unhinged directives and serial sackings and appointments of inept loyalists on Rasputin’s advice (in exchange for bribes). In the 15 months till the end of 1916, “the country saw four prime ministers, three ministers of war, three ministers of transport and three ministers of agriculture,” Mr Beevor writes.

For all the mystique, Rasputin role in the fall of the Romanovs is overstated. Centuries of misrule had created conditions for revolution before Nicholas II. As Mr Beevor writes, “The mortal wounds were cumulative and had already been inflicted.”