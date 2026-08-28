Sea, salt and spice: History on a plate, Mumbai style, and making of a city

Sea, salt and spice-A history of Mumbai through food by Meher Mirza Published by Harper Collins 304 pages ₹999

For anyone even remotely familiar with Mumbai, the first images that are likely to spring to mind are gravity-defying apartment blocks, sprawling slums and impenetrable traffic snarls. Even the city’s most ardent fan will find it impossible to imagine an idyllic coastline dotted with fishing boats, rolling fields and fruit plantations. Yet, hints of just such a past are strewn all around; in street names, in its culinary landscape, in ancient literary works, old maps and archival material.

Today it is unthinkable to imagine the messy, potholed and over-crowded Borivali streets as an Indian Garden of Eden. But as this interesting book on Mumbai’s history through food points out, the western suburb of Mumbai got its name from the bor (a tangy red berry) plantations that once flourished here. Chinchpokli, a crowded district in the centre of the city had large tamarind (chinch) groves. The koliwadas in various parts of the city, marked the settlements of the original fishing communities, the Kolis.

As the names indicate, Mumbai was a lush fertile region, producing a variety of fruits and vegetables. Its proximity to the sea made the area an attractive destination for settlers from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. The pull and push of migratory waves created a potent concoction of recipes, culinary habits and practices that was stirred further under the colonial powers that later established their dominion over the country. Even as Mumbai changed and transformed itself under every new regime, food became the indelible ink of history; the humble thali became the palimpsest, recording conflicts and assimilations that shaped the production and supply of food.

Meher Mirza uses multiple sources to trace the invisible and hidden connections. From the poetry of the Satavahana period that compared rice fields to feminine beauty to the paeans sung to fishes in advertisements and articles in colonial era gazettes and chronicles, she digs into the annals to map a history of Mumbai that reveals a lesser-known side to the city.

Food builds a web of social and political structures, which have a lasting impact on the character of a city and its people. Ms Mirza writes about the unique relationship that developed between the British and the fishing community of the Kolis. As taxpayers and traders, they were important constituents of the Bombay presidency and when the East India Company forced the Kolis to work as palanquin bearers, their protests went unheard until the loss of tax revenue forced authorities to change. Similarly, when the Kunbi community (agriculturists and fisherfolk) was forced to move outside the city limits because their fields set off a foul fishy smell (because they used dried fish as manure), the Company was forced to reconsider because of the resulting loss in revenue. However, these were minor victories and the Kolis and other communities responsible for production and supply of food too were not spared the brutal end of the British stick. They were traded as slaves, forced to work for abysmally low wages and turned into social pariahs. The indignities heaped upon these communities during this period has altered their relationship with power and society permanently.

The book captures these details, the twists and turns of language and nomenclature around food. To get back to fish —there is no getting away from it in Mumbai — Bombay Duck remains one of the most popular items on the menu even today. What’s the story behind the naming of what was believed to be Babasaheb Ambedkar’s favourite (he could not resist a spicy roasted bombil chutney according to the book)?

Ms Mirza writes that the fish, which is not a duck, was known as bombloe to the British. For the rest (Indians, Portuguese, Armenians, Dutch and others) it went by many names: Boomla, bummelow, bombulim, bumbalow. There are several theories listed in the book; none are truly verifiable and most are anecdotal. But seeking authenticity or certainty in such matters is missing the point entirely. The stories about the name tell us about the evolving palate of the people, about Mumbai’s long relationship with diversity and about the innovations that have shaped culinary practices in the region.

There are many other fascinating insights in the book, about the origin of the word ‘curry’, the political impulses that led to devastating famines and plagues in the city, and, the caste and class divisions that spilt into the making and consumption of food in the city. It also engages with a long timeline, not restricting itself, as many Mumbai history books do, with just the colonial period. All of this and more makes it a good addition to the bookshelf.

There are, however, a few quibbles. The editing could have been stronger and the production choices over coloured boxes and images more tastefully done. Also, one is at a loss to understand why publishers would skimp on a few pages of explanatory notes at the end of the book and ask readers to scan a QR code instead. Fortunately, one can ignore such irritations because the book is diligently researched and reveals just how much of the city’s character has been built by the food on its plate.

The reviewer writes on comparative mythology and culture, and is cofounder of The Mythology Project