The Communist Party of China: A timely study of the CCP's grip on power

By Ben Hillman and Fengyuan Ji

Published by Cambridge University Press

354 pages ₹3,583

The opaqueness and secrecy surrounding the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have always piqued scholars of China. Decoding the mystique of the CCP has become increasingly necessary given the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) political hegemony and its centrality to global supply chains. These studies also focus increasingly on the CCP’s durability since instability in the PRC will have a major impact on the international system. Another pertinent question is: Who will succeed Xi Jinping? It is hard to ignore the possibility that in the event of of Mr Xi’s sudden death or incapacity to govern, the lack of an apparent successor could trigger uncertainty and chaos.

The Communist Party of China: Understanding the Durability of the World’s Most Powerful Political Organization is an earnest attempt to address these issues. The editors have collated chapters covering a wide range of topics — patriotic nationalism, co-opting the private sector, the relationship between the army and the party, social stability, dissent, technology and so on. The book provides an insight into the adaptability of the CCP and its unparalleled urge to maintain peace and stability at any cost. This is reflected in the three key areas of ideology, dissent and the role of the army.

Since Mr Xi became PRC president, he has consistently strengthened his control over all aspects of the state and party. Xi Jinping Thought is now the CCP roadmap, Mr Xi is increasingly becoming a synonym for the CCP and this discourse is gaining traction in China. The parallels between Xi Jinping and Mao and the rise of personality cult in China are hard to miss. The book engages with this idea in the essay “The Chairman’s Long Shadow” by Matthew Galway, which underscores the idea that Mao is essential to the durability of the Party and its legitimacy too. As Mr Galway writes, “Regardless of the degree to which Xi places primacy on his ideological vision and his most ardent firebrands personally enrich and empower themselves, Mao and Mao Zedong Thought do indeed ‘still matter’ for the CCP’s legitimation of its ongoing autocratic rule over the world’s most populous nation.”

Maintaining peace and stability is essential for the CCP. Fengyuan Ji discusses the process by which the CCP has consistently co-opted language, discourse and technology to do so. In “Language, Discourse and Hegemony”, she argues, “Linguistic engineering further entrenched the balance of power in the party’s favour by limiting popular protest.” In “Manufacturing Consent and Correct Collective Memory”, Shuyu Zhang writes, “Envisioned by Xi to counter the ‘devils’ in the digital realm with party-aligning ‘virtues’, this matrix exercises censorship in both its traditional repressive form and a more productive form, preaching ‘political correctness’ in a more digital- and youth-friendly way.” Of course, this does not mean there is no dissent in China today.

The relationship between the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the CCP is another aspect that demands nuanced study. Under Mr Xi, the PLA has been subjected to anti-corruption purges of increasing intensity and the PLA apparatus is now filled with loyalists. This development indicates a trade-off between the PLA and Xi. In “The Party and the Army” Ji You argues that “the PLA’s unprecedented support for Xi, and his support for the PLA’s transformation into a professional fighting force, indicates a subtle balance between firm leadership and the Chinese military’s ability to remake itself into a modern, battle ready, capable, and professional organization”.

It is, however, the succession question that remains the most pertinent. In their essay titled “After Xi” Richard Mc Gregor and Jude Blanchette point out, “While the fallout from previous Chinese dynastic power struggles was largely domestic, the global impact of a twenty-first-century succession crisis would be immense. Under Xi Jinping, the likelihood of such a crisis grows daily, as he continues to concentrate political power and personalise his rule in contravention of decades of evolving (albeit imperfect and limited) political norms.” This is one challenge that will test the CCP like no other.

An intense, exhaustive, yet nuanced examination of how the CCP has sustained its control on power, this book is an important addition to a researcher’s library.