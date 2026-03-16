The Ground Breaker: A model autobiography of the redoubtable Kanwal Rekhi

by Kanwal Rekhi

Published by Harper Collins India

265 pages ₹799

By 1999, most people tracking the India information technology (IT) sector had become familiar with The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) and its dynamo driver Kanwal Rekhi, an Indian-origin entrepreneur from the United States. The internet had come to India in 1995 in a limited way but by 1999, India had discovered the World Wide Web (www). The first dot com revolution was in full swing in the US, and it had reached Indian shores as well. The birth of Netscape Navigator had brought the World Wide Web to the desktops of anyone who had an internet connection. Portals such as Yahoo!, Excite and Lycos had gained popularity as had search engines such as AltaVista and ASK. Hotmail, the first online free email service, co-founded by Indian-origin entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia, and bought by Microsoft for a staggering $400 million had caused Indian entrepreneurial dreams to soar. Hundreds of Indian portals — and vortals (portals specialising only on a single vertical) — as well as Indian search engines had been launched by entrepreneurs in India.

Nasscom, the association of technology companies in India, had gained prominence and started carrying as much heft as older industry associations. Harish Mehta, of boundless enthusiasm, was leading Nasscom and he, along with Mr Rekhi, would create an Indian TiE chapter. It would bring US tech entrepreneurs of Indian origin keen to give back something to the land of their birth in contact with Indian entrepreneurs. Mr Rekhi was a dynamo and TiE would mentor Indian startup founders, help them find markets and business models, and even help with funding — directly and indirectly. The current generation of Indian digital entrepreneurs could thank their predecessors of the original dotcom boom and Mr Rekhi and Mr Mehta for making India more conducive to high tech entrepreneurship.

The book under review is Mr Rekhi’s story — or the story of Kanwalnain Singh Rekhi, as named by his parents — in his own, unfiltered words. In many ways, this is the near model autobiography — it does not soften or sugarcoat events or opinions. While celebrating his wins and achievements, Mr Rekhi does not try to brush under the shadow his failures or his mistakes or some of his traits that became impediments in his journey. The latter includes his tendency to speak too fast, which finally needed correction through speech therapists and speech coaches, or his sleep apnea or even his inability to be diplomatic, which often led to him losing out on career growth.

To say that Mr Rekhi’s life has been eventful would be a severe understatement. He was born in a small village called Sukho, in Rawalpindi. His father, a remarkable man himself, was an army man who had fought in World War II. When India and Pakistan became independent, Mr Rekhi’s father had to ensure the safety of the entire family. His three children, wife pregnant with the fourth, mother and bed-ridden father, three brothers and four sisters made the difficult trek to India, leaving behind much of their assets and money.

Kanwal Rekhi was not his father’s favourite — not being physically imposing like his two elder brothers, and not being able to join the army. On the other hand, he was immensely talented in math and science. He would gain admission to IIT Bombay through the tough Joint Entrance Examination. Initially his father did not understand quite how much of an achievement this was.

Mr Rekhi moved to the US after IIT, securing admission to the Michigan Technological University. He would face racism but also kindness in the US. A pen pal relationship would lead to a marriage that endured till his wife Ann died from cancer.

Mr Rekhi saw the technology waves and revolutions close up. He rubbed shoulders with legendary technology entrepreneurs and businessmen — Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Ray Noorda, Eric Schmidt and many others. He found and lost jobs, despite being an overachiever, simply because the technology wave shifted direction and his employer bit the dust. He co-founded Excelan — a networking company that had a near-death experience before he took charge as interim chief executive officer and turned it around. But despite the fact that he made the company big and profitable, the board would choose another CEO. Excelan would grow big, and be wooed by multiple tech giants, before merging with the famous Novell Inc. Mr Rekhi would also drive many changes in Novell, become a confidant of the legendary Ray Noorda, before he was sidelined by office politics.

Mr Rekhi was the right man at the right time in the tech revolution but he also had his share of bad luck. He became extremely rich and also lost a lot of wealth when companies in which he held shares failed to keep up with a new technology change. He was once in talks to invest 10 per cent in Sabeer Bhatia’s Hotmail when Microsoft snapped it up.

The narration style is a lot like Mr Rekhi himself — rushing at full speed, and calling things as he saw and experienced them. The book is remarkable both for its subject as well as the picture it paints of the US, its strengths and weaknesses as seen through the eyes of the first wave of talented Indian entrepreneurs, and the digital technology revolution. A delightful and insightful read that finishes too quickly, even though it is 265 pages.