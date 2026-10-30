Tiger Memories: The eye of the tiger conservationist who protected wildlife

Tiger Memories: My Life in Wildlife Conservation

By K Ullas Karanth with Joshua Mathew

Published by Penguin Viking

336 pages ₹999 Ullas Karanth is an optimist with the belief that India could be home to more than 10,000 wild tigers. But he is also a pragmatist who was one of a small group of scientists and conservationists who battled for the tiger. With less than 4 per cent of India’s land protected and wild tigers limited to a tenth of that, how are we going to achieve this?

Tiger Memories is way more than an autobiography. It is in part a history of India’s tryst with our wildlife heritage over the past 60 years — a period that Karanth initially observed at close hand before he became one of the principal actors. As a schoolboy and a student, he explored the Malenad region, staying at local farms and living off the land. Malenad is the region of Karnataka that incorporates the great monsoon-fed forests straddling the Western Ghats and today includes some of India’s finest national parks and protected areas. It was George Schaller’s study in 1963/4 and subsequent book The Deer and The Tiger that moved Karanth from an occasional hunter to India’s foremost tiger scientist. But it was a long struggle, both personal and professionally.

Karanth was an engineering student though he wanted to study and be a wildlife advocate. In order to be close to the forest, he sold tractors and then became a farmer south of Mysore (now Mysuru). His account of this period is an interesting insight of rural India 50 years ago, with an honest account of itinerant labour struggling in a moribund system while battling the entrenched greed of local landlords, and failures of local government. His account of post-Independence forestry and agriculture by someone who experienced it firsthand is worthwhile. He became an activist and knew how to network to get access and campaign.

Our paths crossed in the early 1980s and continue today, but I first heard of Karanth during the controversy over the proposed Tiger Tops Lodge at Mustigudi. My memory of the details in Karanth’s account is slightly different, but I was on his side and lost my job with Tiger Tops in 1980 because of the project as it was first conceived. Thereafter I visited Nagarahole at least once a year for the next 30 years.

Karanth was driven but he was also lucky in the people he met. Some advised him, others opened doors, but it was his skills, ability and hard work that propelled him from being a farmer into a new world of science. He does not compromise very often. He has long been a master of using science and common sense to counter pseudo-science. In the decades before artificial intelligence (AI)-generated nonsense and fake news, Karanth was calling out bogus campaigns.

Following surveys in the Western Ghats and the grasslands of northern Karnataka in the early 1980s, Karanth established the Centre for Wildlife Studies in 1984 and got a scholarship to a wildlife conservation course at the Smithsonian. His full-time field work in Nagarahole began in 1986 with support from various NGOs and international institutions, including the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) in New York. This work continued for decades. It was the first truly scientific surveys, combining line-transects, remote photography, and intense analysis. Working with volunteers, this intense study changed the way we understood India’s tiger landscape. Karanth’s encounters with many of the great wildlife ecologists and scientists continued to add to his network of collaborators. In Jim Nichols, he had a collaborator who added a higher dimension of analysis to his surveys.

Ten years later and with continued support from WCS, he undertook the first truly scientific surveys of other major tiger habitats across the country. He began in the teak forests of Pench, moving to the sal forests of Kanha, the Brahmaputra flood plains of Kaziranga, the diverse habitats of Namdapha, the mangroves of the Sundarbans and, finally, the dry scrub forest of Ranthambhore dominated by dhonk trees. Using similar monitoring techniques in very different landscapes enabled Karanth’s team to produce some important data and fascinating interpretations. Good science is essential for conservation.

Bureaucratic intransigence and foolishness continued with absurd comments about being anti-nationalist for using peer-reviewed research methods or foreign funding. Karanth has battled politicians and bureaucracy in Karnataka many times. In the late 1990s, his permits were again blocked but this was not wasted time. He used three years to undertake detailed surveys in Tadoba, Melghat and Pench in Maharashtra, giving another region essential baseline data that good management could benefit from.

Nagarahole is in the heart of India’s finest forests for tigers, leopards, dhole (wild dogs), small cats, the largest number of Asian elephants and a fabulous density of birds. This was Karanth’s study area for almost 40 years. He began by walking over 470 km over two seasons, finally getting hard data of animal density, He later used volunteer naturalists to join his annual line-transects. By 2017, and over many years, over 800 volunteer naturalists had walked his transect lines, collectively expanding our knowledge of Nagarahole.

Towards the end of the book, Karanth documents lost opportunities to change the mindset of managers. Committees pushed through mindless ideas and opportunities were lost. Centrally imposed guidelines for well-funded projects often ignore local realities. There were many battles including the ambitious World Bank Ecodevelopment template that threatened some of the last inviolate forests that are a tiny percentage of the country. But Karanth had some great successes and the 2004 establishment of a master’s degree programme in Wildlife Biology and Conservation in partnership with National Centre for Biological Sciences and under the initial stewardship of Ajit Kumar is certainly one of them.

Ullas Karanth continues to speak out, to question and to teach. This memoir brings together the decades of field work and analysis. It is a detailed account of a life dedicated to India’s forests.

The reviewer is a traveller who spent 30 years working on wildlife documentaries across South Asia