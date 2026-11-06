To Bishan, With Love: A tribute to the cricket legend beyond the pitch

Compiled by Anju Bedi

Published by Rupa

224 pages ₹595

Left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi (1946-2023), who was the captain of the Indian national men’s cricket team from 1976 to 1978, remains one of the towering legends in our country’s cricketing history. His wife, Anju Bedi, who had a ringside view of his life has compiled To Bishan, With Love, which is both a book of grief and of celebration.

Released to coincide with his 80th birth anniversary on September 25, the commemorative volume is divided into three sections. The first one, titled “Up Close with the Bedi Family”, has personal essays written by Anju Bedi, their son Angad, daughter Neha, and granddaughter Suhavi. Anju Bedi reveals that she often nudged her husband to write his autobiography but he brushed her off, saying, “Anybody else can write, but I don’t want to speak for myself.”

Apart from her deep love for the man she stood by through thick and thin, one is struck by the tender glimpse of Bishan Singh Bedi’s guarded moments. “The only time I truly heard his voice crack over the telephone was when Northamptonshire terminated his contract after the Vaseline controversy. The pain wasn’t about losing cricket. It was about feeling misunderstood,” she writes.

The reference here is to an incident in 1977 when Bishan Singh Bedi accused English cricketer John Lever of ball-tampering. The latter was cleared of any wrongdoing because Vaseline-covered strips of gauze, stuck on the forehead, were apparently used to prevent sweat from getting into the eyes and not to shine the ball. Bedi, who played for the Northamptonshire County Club for six seasons, had his contract terminated in 1977. While the club maintained that this happened due to cost-cutting measures, many believed that he was being punished. He took the club to an industrial tribunal, arguing that he was unfairly dismissed, but could not secure a legal victory.

Anju Bedi’s essay is an honest account of the sacrifices wives are expected to make. She notes, “Cricket took him away from me for days and months…There were only landline calls if one was fortunate, telegrams, handwritten letters or messages carried by someone travelling home. Loneliness became an uninvited companion.” This reminds one of The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife (2025) by cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife, Puja, who writes about adjusting to the fact that his entire existence was defined by “the extremely narrow perimeters of the game.”

This seems to be a pattern across the board, also evident in Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram’s memoir Sultan (2023). Akram acknowledges that he was often unavailable for his wife, Huma, or his sons, Akbar and Tahmoor, who saw more of their “valued family helper” than their father.

The second section of To Bishan, With Love, “From the world of cricket”, is rich with essays from Bishan Singh Bedi’s colleagues, rivals and mentees, including Anil Kumble, EAS Prasanna, Farokh Engineer, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Mohammad Azharuddin, Murali Kartik, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others.

The essay by Azharuddin, who was the captain in 1990, sheds light on Bishan Singh Bedi’s mercurial temperament. He writes, “[Bishan Sir] wanted us to do well. At times, he could also get angry, as he did after the New Zealand tour and said the team should be dumped into the sea.” Bedi was the team’s head coach at the time. The remark was made out of frustration when India lost to Australia. Concerned that his mentor might be seen in an unflattering light, Azharuddin clarifies, “But his strictness was only on the outside; deep inside, he was a soft man with emotions.”

The third section, “Friends and Famous Personalities”, features essays by Abhinav Bindra, Ajit Pal Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Arbaaz Khan, Clayton Murzello, Khalid A H Ansari, Lalit Bhasin, Rajdeep Sardesai, Ramachandra Guha, Sharmila Tagore, and Shashi Tharoor.

Tagore, an actor who married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, another former Indian captain, recalls how Bishan Singh Bedi was particular about setting boundaries. He once lent her husband a book that was precious to him. She writes, “Somehow it ended up in the waste paper basket — misplaced amid the clutter of travel or

hotel life… Bishan was furious. He did not make a public fuss, but from then on he refused to lend Tiger (Pataudi’s nickname) anything again.”

The greatest achievement of this book is that Bishan Singh Bedi is not put on a pedestal. He comes across as an endearing man who showered his affection without restraint, drew strength from his faith as a Sikh, did not hesitate to express his frank opinion, and occasionally got into trouble.