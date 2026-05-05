Two Bandra Girls: Farm life memoir blends dreams with reality of rural life

by Arti Dwarkadas

Published by Westland

218 pages

₹499

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of city dwellers buying second homes in rural hilly towns in search of a better quality of life. Arti Dwarkadas’ debut book is her memoir about moving from Mumbai to a 10-acre organic farm that she cofounded at Raigad, Maharashtra, along with a friend in 2021.

Ms Dwarkadas’ mother had “the greenest thumb”, so she grew up in a home filled with plants. Naturally, some of that early influence in her childhood rubbed off, and her own balcony garden became her refuge, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. One day, she received a call from a friend asking whether she would be interested in buying farmland, going organic and growing her own food. Surprisingly, she found herself saying yes. “The idea of doing something real, something grounded and unpredictable, was strangely exhilarating,” she recalls.

This was the beginning of a wild misadventure, comprising everything from bureaucratic mazes to bovine ambushes and a colourful cast of characters. After much research, Ms Dwarkadas and her friend zeroed in on two plots near Kolad, a town known mostly for white water rafting. Navigating a wild, unfamiliar land as a farming novice, her first hurdle was getting a farmer’s certificate to buy the land. Moreover, the sale deed had to be translated from English to Marathi. Ownership was just the beginning.

This was followed by the logistics of construction, electricity permissions and the task of transforming the land into a functioning farm. Ms Dwarkadas also talks about using Google Lens for farming, which turned out to be a “wildlife Sherlock Holmes” — “arriving just in time to identify creatures, unravel their backstories and occasionally warn us about their lethal tendencies.”

Over the years, the author found herself integrating more closely with rural life and connecting with the locals, who in turn began to warm to her. In the process, Ms Dwarkadas came to realise that she had grown as a person. Along the way, she recounts all the lessons she has learnt — patience, humility, resilience, and the art of laughing at oneself — apart from the several joys it has given her. “There’s a special kind of fulfilment that comes from watching people — especially children — connect with the land in a way that feels primal and pure, a reminder that the earth is meant to be touched, nurtured and understood,” writes Ms Dwarkadas.

The author also provides a field guide for city dwellers who may be interested in venturing into farm life. “Choosing the right land is everything,” she advises at the outset. One should start with simple, hardy crops that are already well suited to the region’s soil, climate and local conditions, she adds. Ms Dwarkadas also emphasises on the importance of building local relationships, where goodwill, patience and trust are the most valuable currency. “Farming might start with land, but it takes root in community,” she writes.

The bureaucracy will test you, warns Ms Dwarkadas, adding that it helps to stay organised, making detailed checklists of permits and documents as well as hiring someone local who understands the intricacies of the system. “Build trust slowly, and understand that rural work rhythms are tied to weather, festivals and tradition — not your calendar,” she writes. Further, allocating a generous budget and planning for infrastructure early is key. “A good access road, secure storage, fencing and reliable irrigation systems are non-negotiable investments,” writes Ms Dwarkadas.

The author also advises diversifying crops to reduce risks. “Accept that no amount of planning can override nature’s unpredictability,” she writes. The rewards from farming are slow, seasonal and often intangible, she warns. Finally, Ms Dwarkadas advises celebrating every milestone, whether big or small. “Farming is as much about the journey as the destination, and celebrating along the way keeps that journey meaningful and fulfilling,” she writes.

“Packed with action, drama and the occasional plot twist,” farm life is a test of one’s patience, grit and optimism — and so, not everyone’s cup of tea. However, the book is also a quiet reflection on getting out of one’s comfort zone. “There’s a kind of peace in taking risks and sticking it out, even when it feels impossible,” she concludes.