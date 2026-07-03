We the People: Jill Lepore's book revisits 250 years of the US Constitution

by Jill Lepore

Published by John Murray

xiv+702 pages ₹1,599

Exactly 250 years ago today, on July 4, 1776, the 13 North American colonies of Great Britain declared themselves independent. Over the next 13 years, they became the United States of America and gave themselves a constitution. That Republic and that charter have survived through internal and external wars, natural and manmade calamities and visionary as well as myopic leaders.

That is momentous, making the republic and its written constitution the oldest of their kind in the world. This reviewer, a student of the American scene for over six decades and an unabashed admirer of that nation, thinks this should be an occasion for celebration for Americans and all those who believe in liberal democracy.

Jill Lepore, who holds chairs in both the history department of Harvard University and Harvard Law School and is a staff writer for The New Yorker, does so too in her latest book, the winner of the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in history, but in a much muted fashion. This history emerged out of an Amendment Project, which has created a publicly accessible full-text archive of over 11,000 amendments to the constitution proposed to the US Congress from 1790 to 2022 and thousands of petitions and amendments that did not reach the Congress. Lepore engaged with a number of political scientists and analysts and used more than a dozen graduate students in this massive project. Ordinarily, the result of such an enterprise would be a somewhat obtuse prose, of interest mainly to academic researchers. But We the People is eminently readable and fascinating to interested lay public as well.

Lepore begins her narration with what most people already know: the Declaration of Independence, the Founding Fathers, the Federalists and the Continental Congress of Philadelphia that ultimately led to the adoption of the Constitution. Unlike later efforts in other countries, the American pioneers had no templates to follow, nor professional scholars to guide their efforts. They were primarily motivated with concern for the common people (hence the preamble We the People, which has since found its echo into other basic laws, including our own). “[T]he US Constitution… is an explosion of ideas. [It] attempted to solve ancient problems having to do not only with the people and their rulers but also with the knowability and endurance of law. Ingenuously, it accounted for passage of time.”

The revolutionary idea guiding the Constitution was that the ruled and not the rulers decide rules. That was the fount of many oft-repeated phrases: All men are created equal and they are endowed with certain inalienable Rights, …Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness (Thomas Jefferson); a government of laws and not men (John Adams); the science of politics involves the understanding of separation of powers and the importance of checks and balances (Alexander Hamilton). Now the basic elements of any new constitution, all these emanated from the efforts of the Continental Congress.

Lepore argues that the framers of the constitution were ordinary people — farmers, and tradespersons and local teachers. They knew that after producing crops the soil is exhausted and needed mending to renew the natural cycle. The criticality of amending was well understood by the pioneers, a concept they readily extended to the constitution, which was yet another mechanism to facilitate their existence and well-being. Amendments were an integral part of the evolution of the Constitution. A novel yet convincing argument as far as this reviewer is concerned.

Yet there are only 27 amendments to the US constitution till date. The anomaly is that the shortest constitution has had just about one fourth of the number of amendments compared to the longest (Indian, 146,000 words and 106 amendments) in a period nearly three times as long. This is not just because of the process involved (passage in both Houses of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states) but also general reluctance to consider amendments on the part of the lawmakers, notwithstanding the huge number of petitions and proposals (the book provides an exhaustive summary of these over time).

Amendments seem to come about only when they are seen as inevitable. For more than 30 years before the Civil War ended in 1865, tensions built up between slave-owning and free states on the question of emancipation. But it took the bloodiest war fought on American soil to pass the 13th amendment resulting in the abolition of slavery, which also required some skullduggery by Abraham Lincoln, among the greatest American presidents. The disastrous consequences of bootlegging and criminalisation of nearly all of urban America at the turn of the 20th century led to the 21st amendment repealing the 18th. Franklin Roosevelt’s unprecedented four terms in office made the 22nd amendment limiting terms inevitable. Recognising the youth problem, the 26th amendment lowered the voting age to 18.

But no such luck for the Equal Rights Amendment, nor for the abortion rights bestowed on women through Roe vs Wade. That is because the conservatives had found a new way of resisting change. This lot includes not only lawyers but, more importantly, allies in the Supreme Court. Justice Antonin Scalia carried a note in his pocket saying the constitution is dead. They used a novel ruse of original meaning or intent to rule any measures repugnant to them as unconstitutional. Justice Samuel Alito, the intellectual heir to Scalia, is the current Supreme Court standard bearer of this brigade. He is the author of the majority opinion in Dobbs vs Jackson that in effect reversed the Roe vs Wade ruling.

This is the prime cause of Lepore’s concern. The wonderful mechanism of amending the constitution of which the Federalists thought so highly, now long in disuse and disrepair, may become entirely a relic, under assault from originalists, aided and abetted by the Supreme Court. That august body of five men and four women is conservative at its core, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barret on rare occasions joining the liberals (as they did in last week’s citizenship by birth ruling). It has either allowed Donald Trump to persist in his assaults on the constitution or looked the other way, making the executive nearly unaccountable.

The eminent author fears that the Age of Trump will continue to chip away at the constitution long after he ceases to be president. As should we all.