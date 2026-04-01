Zoramthanga's memoir traces Mizoram's political transformation from chaos

by Zoramthanga

Published by Penguin

430 pages ₹599

Mizoram is the only state in India where the Indian Air Force (IAF) bombed a civilian and mostly unarmed populace in 1966 to subdue an armed insurgency. Operation Jericho was launched soon after the Mizo National Front (MNF) declared independence from India, attempted to overrun the treasury, an Assam Rifles camp, and sought the soldiers’ surrender. Zoramthanga was a volunteer with the MNF and a lieutenant of MNF founder Pu Laldenga. Although Operation Jericho finds mention in India’s military history, there is another side of the story: Narrated simply and movingly by a man who transitioned from being an insurgent to an elected member of the Legislative Assembly, a minister, and later Mizoram’s chief minister.

When the British left India, Mizoram felt it ought to have had a choice — join Pakistan? Burma? India? The MNF was launched against the overhang of poverty, the Moutam (bamboo flowering) season once every 50 years, which caused an infestation of rats and famine, and a general sense that India, its bureaucrats and its political leadership didn’t understand Mizoram. Zoramthanga describes the IAF bombing and its aftermath. “That day Aizawl was scarred forever. The memory of the bombs, the flames and the flight of our people still hangs in the air of those hills — like smoke that never really fully clears”.

Overnight, the MNF turned from a conventional army into a guerrilla force. It learnt from the Second Battalion of the Assam Regiment that had many Mizo soldiers and was disbanded by the Government of India “owing to internal problems”. The book is a treasure trove of information about guerrilla tactics and strategy as much as it speaks with pride about the MNF’s contribution to forcing Indian recognition of Mizo nationalism. Eventually, the MNF itself split — the eternal story of factional infighting among guerrilla outfits.

The book also has a riveting account of the “foreign affairs” conducted by the MNF to get moral and material support from the governments of Pakistan (for many years Laldenga lived in Dacca, which was part of undivided Pakistan), Burma, the United States, China and Europe. Pakistan hosted Mizo freedom fighters, especially after the Mujibur Rahman government came to power in Bangladesh, and most of the MNF’s top leadership shifted to Karachi and Islamabad. They also set up camp in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and fought against the Indian Army side by side with Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group in 1972. Those stories would make Jason Bourne go pale!

But no war can last forever. Geographically, Mizoram was part of India and the tug of the motherland was too strong to ignore. The book meticulously records the MNF’s negotiations with the Indian government, which started in 1971 and continued over the years at various world capitals, through many vicissitudes. As MNF was a guest of the Pakistani government, making contact with Indians had to be covert.

In Bangkok at a crucial meeting in 1975, Zoramthanga set the MNF’s terms for peace in Mizoram: Peaceful negotiations to resolve Mizo aspirations, no military to be deployed, no preconditions, removal of the ban on the MNF as a political group, all cases against Laldenga and members of the MNF to be dropped, and the (Indian) government imposed on Mizoram to be dissolved followed by President’s rule with elections to follow.

But then the Emergency was imposed. Covert agencies manipulated one faction of the MNF against the other. New leaders emerged, challenging Laldenga’s leadership. In 1979, he clawed back his position as MNF president and ratcheted up the pressure against the Union government. He was arrested by the Morarji Desai government. Trust was gone forever, it seemed. Negotiations limped along until Rajiv Gandhi came to power and signed an agreement in 1986: Full statehood in return for putting down arms, without any guarantees on ownership and transfer of land and natural resources. Laldenga became chief minister in a power-sharing agreement with the Congress. Zoramthanga, now in his eighties, became chief minister in 1998, going on to serve three terms.