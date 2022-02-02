Budget 2022: E&Y analyses movement of stocks, gives key reasons behind it

-
The BSE Sensex jumped over 848 points on Tuesday, tracking heavy buying in metal and capital goods stocks, as investors cheered the big infrastructure boost provided in the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Union government increased the outlay for capital expenditure by 35.4 per cent from Rs 5.54 trillion in the current year to Rs 7.5 trillion in 2022-23. The increased outlay comes to about 2.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).
After touching an intra-day high of 59,032.20, the 30-share BSE index closed 848.40 points or 1.46 per cent higher at 58,862.57. Likewise, the NSE Nifty surged 237 points or 1.37 per cent to end at 17,576.85.
(With inputs from PTI)
