Budget: Govt proposes to simplify KYC procedure with 'risk-based' approach
Business Standard

Budget 2023-24: Hospitality will benefit, says Massive Restaurants' Kalra

Zorawar Kalra, Founder & MD, Massive Restaurants, talks about Union Budge 2023

Topics
Budget 2023 | Zorawar Kalra | Union Budget

Business Standard 

Since the pandemic started, Kalra has further expanded internationally, opened four new outlets in India (three in Delhi and one in Goa), and moved seamlessly to the cloud kitchen model. Illustration: Binay Sinha
Zorawar Kalra, Founder & MD, Massive Restaurants, talks about Union Budge 2023.

Will this Budget help the economy and allow India to stay ahead of global challenges?

The global challenges, though many, will continue to affect the economies of the world. This Budget intends to make India internally strong and will go some way in hopefully insulating us from the global onslaught of economic challenges.

What is the best thing about this Budget?

Good to see tourism becoming a focus area. Through that the entire hospitality industry can get more attention as well. It is a big relief for taxpayers and this should help in increasing residual income for those that need it the most, which is a large part of the employees that are engaged in the hospitality sector. The hospitality industry is the second largest employer of human capital after agriculture so this should come as a big help.

Does the Budget make India a better investment destination?

The Budget will definitely aid India in becoming a powerhouse of inbound tourism and will help in attracting further investments to the hospitality sector. India has arguably some of the best tourist destinations but they haven’t been properly tapped. With a “mission” style focus, this will change for the better. This will lead to more tourists coming in and generate further employment for the sector.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 17:09 IST

`
