Health and employment: Budget's upskilling push for job-ready youth

The Union sent out positive signals towards bridging the gap between the skill-development ecosystem and traditional degree education.

Finance Minister announced that the District Institutes of Education and Training will be developed to facilitate a re-formulation of teachers’ training through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development, dipstick surveys, and implementation of information and communication technology (ICT).

Within this focus on reinvigorating the skill-development ecosystem, the FM promised to provide stipend support to 4.7 million youth in the next three years. This will be accomplished through a direct benefit transfer initiated under the soon to be rolled out pan-India National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. Sitharaman announced the establishment of 30 International Centres across different states and the launch of a unified Digital platform for enabling demand-driven formal skilling.

The focus on skill development followed complaints from the industry that the training course and curriculum as well as the practical skill imparted under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) did not align with its requirements. A recent report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development had also acknowledged this.

“Under PMKVY 4.0, on-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with needs of industry will be emphasised,” Sitharaman said. “The scheme will also cover new-age courses for Industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills.”

As part of other education-facing initiatives announced today, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, serving 350,000 tribal students, over the next three years. The plan to boost Eklavya schools is part of a larger plan to improve the socio-economic conditions of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

The PVTG Development Mission will allocate Rs 15,000 crore to help the development of facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The Finance Minister also highlighted that tourism and lab grown diamonds are emerging fields that have immense opportunities for youth employment. Sitharaman proposed a reduction in basic customs duty on artificial diamond seeds to promote job creation.

She also announced the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM-VIKAS), a package of assistance for artisans and craft workers that will enable them to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating them with the MSME value chain.

The components of the scheme will include financial support, access to advanced skill training, knowledge of modern digital techniques, brand promotion, linkage with local and global markets, digital payments, and social security. PM-VIKAS is aimed at benefiting the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, women, and people belonging to the weaker sections.

Manpower, R&D boost to health

The Finance Minister gave a push to skilling in the health sector, with 157 new nursing colleges and dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices in existing institutions. This is aimed at ensuring the availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technologies, as well as high-end manufacturing and research.

The allocation for the health ministry is up by 12 per cent for 2023-24 compared to the revised estimates last year.

Sitharaman announced that a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047 will also be launched. “It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore (70 million) people in the age group 0 to 40 years in affected tribal areas and counselling through collaborative efforts,” she said.

A new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken up through centres of excellence. “We shall also encourage industry to invest in research and development in specific priority areas,” the FM said.

Sitharaman also said that select Indian Council of Medical Research labs will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty, and private sector research and development teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovations.

Meanwhile, in a big push to the Jal Jeevan Mission, or the national rural drinking water mission, the total allocation has been increased by 27 per cent.