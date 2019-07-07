Union Budget 2019: Inclusivity in development, says Prathap C Reddy

In the Budget, there is an incremental thrust on infra upgradation, job creation and digital economy, clearly the key tenets for FY20. Strategic thinking and an elaborate development of the 10-point agenda announced earlier were evident.





Prathap C Reddy Apollo Hospitals Group chairman

Job creation and re-skilling created a lot of stir last year. By introducing industry-relevant skills training for 10 million youth under the Kaushal Vikas Yojana, the government is clearly addressing pressing issues.

The IT industry, for its part, is geared to partner with the government to enable skills training in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data analytics, 3D printing, virtual reality and robotics — highly valued skills within and outside the country.