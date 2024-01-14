Sensex (    %)
                        
Budget 2024-25: Petroleum min wants Rs 30K cr for energy transition to stay

The last budget had earmarked the mega capital outlay, which were set to focus on new-age fuels - green hydrogen, ethanol, and other biofuels

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has told the Finance Ministry that a Rs 30,000 crore fund for energy transition and net-zero objectives announced for oil marketing companies (OMC) in last year's Budget, but never disbursed, needs to stay in the upcoming Budget.

The last Budget had earmarked a mega capital outlay, which was set to focus on new-age fuels — green hydrogen, ethanol, and other biofuels.

The record high budgetary grant towards green transition was to be a key driver in reducing the carbon emission of the economy and leap towards green fuels and green energy sources.

The Centre had entrusted the

Topics : Budget Petroleum sector OMC Oil Ministry

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

