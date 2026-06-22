First BJP Budget for Bengal focuses on growth, jobs and fiscal discipline

In its first Budget for West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government sought to showcase the benefits of a "double-engine" government, recasting the state's development model and placing infrastructure, industrialisation and the rollout of centrally sponsored schemes at the centre of its growth strategy.

Presenting a Rs 4.38 trillion Budget, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said the new government’s aim was to build a ‘Viksit Bangla’ as a vibrant part of ‘Viksit Bharat’ — a developed, secure, inclusive and future-ready West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress government had tabled a Rs 4.06 trillion vote-on-account in February.

While retaining the welfare approach, the government signalled a shift towards a more targeted approach to social spending.

Dasgupta said in his speech that all existing social protection schemes in the state would continue, underscoring the government’s commitment to building human capital.

“The schemes will, however, be modified to ensure that benefits of the government schemes reach the people who belong to the most vulnerable sections of society,” he added.

Pointing to a “massive” debt of Rs 8,15,891 crore, he described it as “potentially crippling”. “However, with the support of the Government of India and fiscal reforms, we will try to put it on a sustainable path,” he said.

The revenue deficit as a percentage of GSDP is projected at 1.02 per cent (down from the revised 2025-26 figure of 2.07 per cent); the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP will be 2.91 per cent (down from 3.40 per cent); and the debt stock as a percentage of GSDP is projected at 37.98 per cent (down from 38.29 per cent).

The grants-in-aid from the central government are projected at Rs 71,393 crore, up from the revised 2025-26 figure of Rs 22,068.85 crore.

Push for infrastructure

The Finance Minister pointed out that the Government of India was supporting state governments for infrastructure projects through the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI). “This scheme will be implemented effectively to get more fiscal space for infrastructure.”

The government also plans to draw up a comprehensive development blueprint for West Bengal under the Purvodaya initiative, focusing on industrial corridors, manufacturing hubs and the expansion of tourism infrastructure.

On the deep-sea project at Tajpur, which has been hanging fire for years, the government now proposes to develop it at Dandanpatrabarh in Purba Medinipur through the PPP model.

As part of the connectivity plan, a techno-economic feasibility study will be undertaken for metro links between Durgapur-Asansol and Siliguri-Jalpaiguri.

New airports will be developed at Purulia, Balurghat and Malda under the UDAN scheme. The government will also identify 1,000-1,500 acres of land near Kalyani to set up a new greenfield airport near Kolkata to ease passenger congestion at Kolkata airport.

Industry gets incentives

A long-standing demand, the government has allocated Rs 5,000 crore for incentives. The state government will introduce a West Bengal Investment Promotion Framework with the main thrust on industrial development through a cluster approach along industrial corridors.

This is aimed at encouraging investments in both MSMEs and major industrial projects, giving priority to investments in North Bengal and Paschimanchal, encouraging the use of green energy and incentivising investments in emerging technologies such as electric vehicles, semiconductor devices and designs, green hydrogen and defence manufacturing, among others.

Among the projects under consideration are a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Durgapur and a defence manufacturing hub in Bankura and Birbhum.

The government also plans to revisit the Urban Land Ceiling policy, long viewed by industry as a constraint on urban development and investment. West Bengal is the only major state to continue with the policy.

Dasgupta said it would be re-examined with a view to unlocking developable land, attracting major investments and fuelling economic growth in urban areas.

To address land constraints for industry, the government plans to develop a land bank by identifying and reclaiming industrial land lying unutilised with public sector undertakings and other government entities. It will also review plots allotted in industrial estates remaining unutilised beyond the agreed period and may resume possession.

The reclaimed land will be pooled into a dynamic state land bank and made available to prospective investors.

Policies in the making

To leverage West Bengal’s talent resources, the government plans to come up with a Global Capability Centre (GCC) policy.

The government also announced the West Bengal Impact AI (artificial intelligence) Mission to position the state as a “leader in AI adoption in India”. The AI mission will be finalised within a month.

For AI-oriented data centres and hyperscale cloud computing infrastructure, eligible projects will be provided a package of incentives.

For promoting micro-entrepreneurship among women, a new policy for cloud kitchens will be implemented.

The government is also proposing round-the-clock operation of shops, restaurants, offices, logistics, services and hospitality establishments while ensuring labour safeguards. The proposed reforms will be implemented in pilot mode in Kolkata and major urban centres before statewide expansion.

Welfare schemes

Dasgupta said that the architecture of welfare in the state had been streamlined and, at the same time, a financial collapse had been averted.

The Annapurna Yojana, which offers monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000, has been allocated Rs 36,000 crore. For unemployed youth, the monthly allowance will be Rs 3,000 for graduates; for others, however, it will be Rs 2,000.

Even as the framework is more targeted, the outlay on some schemes has been increased.

Outreach to state employees

The government announced an additional 20 per cent dearness allowance on top of the current 18 per cent dearness allowance, taking the total dearness allowance to 38 per cent.