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Home / Budget / News / Himachal CM Sukhu tables ₹54,928-crore Budget for FY27 in Assembly

Himachal CM Sukhu tables ₹54,928-crore Budget for FY27 in Assembly

The revenue receipts are estimated at ₹40,361 crore in 2026-27, while revenue expenditure is expected at ₹46,938 crore, and the total deficit is pegged at ₹6,755 crore

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Budget session of the state Assembly. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 10:16 PM IST

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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented a ₹54,928-crore Budget for 2026-27, with revenue deficit of ₹6,577 crore and fiscal deficit of ₹9,698 crore.

Presenting his fourth Budget, Chief Minister Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the Budget was focused on strengthening the rural economy, catering to the requirements of 'poorest among poor' and fulfilling the poll guarantees.

The revenue receipts are estimated at ₹40,361 crore in 2026-27, while revenue expenditure is expected at ₹46,938 crore, and the total deficit is pegged at ₹6,755 crore.

The Budget for 2026-27 pegs fiscal deficit at ₹9,698 crore, or 3.49 per cent of the State Gross Domestic Product.

 

As per the Budget, for every one rupee, 44.14 paisa would be spent on general services, 31.46 paisa on social services, 11.29 paisa on economic services, 5.62 paisa on capital expenditure, 8.81 paisa on repayment of loans and 1.56 paisa on subsidies.

Out of ₹100, a sum of ₹27 will be spent on salaries, ₹21 on pension, ₹13 on interest payment, ₹9 on debt repayment, ₹10 on grants for autonomous institutions and ₹20 on capital expenditure, said the CM.

While the receipts included 26.05 paisa from central taxes, 28.55 paisa from state taxes, 13.40 paisa from Grants-in-Aid, 22.34 paisa from loans and 7.37 paisa from non-tax revenue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government Budget 2026

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 10:16 PM IST

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