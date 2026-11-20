Other proposals included lower goods and services tax (GST) on staffing services, gig worker protections and higher pensions.

The Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) proposed cutting GST on staffing and manpower supply services from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, while retaining full input tax credit. It said the current rate raised formal hiring costs by around 13 percentage points, making it less competitive against informal and gig arrangements. The proposed cut could generate 15-20 million additional formal jobs over the medium term, including 1.5-2 million in the near term. The gross tax differential was estimated at ₹28,000 crore, with a lower actual revenue impact after input tax credits.

ISF also sought a one-time ₹7,000 employer incentive for hiring skilled youngsters for first formal jobs, subject to verified EPF enrolment and retention. It proposed extending the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana by two years until July 2029, opening the PM Internship Scheme to companies with annual turnover of at least ₹100 crore and linking stipend support to formal job conversion. Other demands included a national skilling-to-employment mission focused on placements rather than enrolments and allowing corporate social responsibility funds to finance hostels for migrant and women workers near industrial clusters.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) demanded a national minimum wage of ₹42,000 per month, a publicly funded minimum income guarantee of the same amount for those outside regular wage employment and a universal monthly pension of ₹21,000 for the elderly. It also sought restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, repeal of the four Labour Codes and 200 days of employment under the rural employment guarantee scheme, alongside an urban employment guarantee. It criticised the ₹30,000-crore allocation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme head for 2026-27, against ₹88,000 crore in the previous year’s revised estimates.

CITU further called for filling vacancies in government departments, semi-government establishments and public-sector undertakings, and time-bound regularisation of eligible contractual workers. Its other demands included a legal guarantee for minimum support prices, stronger public procurement, universal public distribution, health care spending at 3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) and education spending at 6 per cent. It also sought protection against job displacement due to artificial intelligence and automation, wealth and inheritance taxes, and higher taxation of extraordinary corporate profits.

The Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) sought monthly minimum honorariums of ₹10,000 for Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, ₹15,000 for Anganwadi workers and ₹12,000 for helpers, along with EPF coverage. It also called for EPFO and ESIC benefits for construction workers, funded through state building and other construction workers’ welfare cess funds, and appointment letters, minimum wages and social security for contractual railway goods shed workers. Eligible workers above 60 should receive gratuity and terminal benefits, it said.

TUCC proposed doubling the gratuity ceiling from ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh and raising the calculation from 15 to 21 days’ wages for every completed year of service. It also sought welfare boards for fishermen, street vendors and transport workers, and subsidised EPF and ESIC contributions for eligible micro, small and medium enterprises, with the Centre and states sharing costs equally. Other demands included free family health insurance for lower-income households whose members had paid income tax for five consecutive years.

For gig workers, TUCC proposed an aggregator-funded social security fund, health insurance of up to ₹5 lakh and comprehensive accident cover, with registration through e-Shram.

The Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) also flagged youth unemployment and vacancies in state governments and public-sector undertakings, where many workers were employed on contract. It sought a proposal to fill these posts and a National Wage Policy providing for regular minimum wage revisions in line with inflation and the cost of living, with periodic tripartite reviews. It also proposed raising the income-tax threshold from ₹12 lakh to ₹20 lakh.