Odisha tightens norms for Supplementary Budget for FY27 amid slow capex

Amid concern over the slow pace of capital expenditure and the need to accelerate infrastructure creation, Odisha has tightened norms for its Supplementary Budget for 2026-27, stipulating that departments will not be allowed to seek additional funds under any expenditure unit where spending till September 30 is less than 40 per cent of the annual Budget provision.

As the state prepares to present the supplementary statement of expenditure during the winter session of the Assembly in November-December, the government has asked all departments to treat the process as an exercise in reprioritising expenditure rather than a routine process of seeking additional allocations.

In preparing the supplementary Budget, the Odisha government has laid stress on quality employment, livelihood opportunities, strengthening rural and urban infrastructure, and improving access to education, health care and basic amenities, besides accelerating industrialisation, investment, technology and green growth.

The government has set a longer-term objective of transforming the state into a $500 billion economy by 2036.

“Proposals involving additional requirement under units where expenditure till 30 September is less than 40 per cent of the budget provision, shall not be considered for inclusion under the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2026-27,” read the September 21 circular issued by the finance department.

Business Standard has reviewed the circular sent to the departments.

The restriction is significant because the state is seeking to step up spending in the second half of the financial year.

This is relevant for departments doing capital-intensive expenditure, the ones where a significant gap between the budgetary provision and spending can delay the conversion of allocation into infrastructure and productive assets, officials said.

Of the Budget outlay of ₹3.1 trillion for FY27, the capital outlay stood at a record ₹72,100 crore. But Odisha spent only 15.7 per cent (₹11,300 crore) of this till the end of July, according to the Budget expenditure data.

While expenditure till July was ₹58,996 crore, which is 19 per cent of the outlay, programme expenditure stood at ₹35,438 crore, which comes to around 19.7 per cent of the estimated outlay of ₹1.8 trillion. The state had also utilised 65.9 per cent of its budgeted capital outlay in 2025-26 by the end of March, indicating the challenge of translating large budgetary allocations into capital spending.

All administrative departments have been directed to assess expenditure related to livelihood and competing capital projects. They have also been asked to identify savings in existing budgetary provisions and use those to meet additional requirements wherever possible.

The circular also imposed conditions on salary expenditure. The department said sufficient provisions had been made under the salary head in the 2026-27 Budget and additional allocation will be considered only where the existing provision becomes inadequate because of filling up posts or other requirements.

Similar conditions have been prescribed for outstanding house rent, electricity, water and municipal dues.

The supplementary exercise will also cover requirements arising from Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the SNA-SPARSH (Single Nodal Agency - Samayochit Pranali Ekikrit Shighra Hastantaran ) funding mechanism.