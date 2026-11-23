Sitharaman chaired the meeting in the national capital on Monday, with health and social sector stakeholders and experts in attendance, as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28 (FY28). Secretaries from the Department of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran also attended.

Stakeholders highlighted the needs of women entering the gig economy, including access to rest spaces and public toilets. They also called for public transport to be safe, affordable and accessible for women, if not free.

Another suggestion was to broaden the scope of the Nirbhaya Fund, which is largely utilised for security and surveillance, to include services for women and preventive measures. Stakeholders noted that simply increasing the number of CCTV cameras was insufficient to make women feel safe.

"There were quite a few interventions on issues regarding the elderly demographic: on how to build mobility and care services, alongside a whole cadre of people who are caregivers and whether there should be capacity building and training standards for them," said the source.

Some participants noted that while there was considerable focus on the youth dividend, India's population was also living longer. The population aged 60 and above is projected to cross 300 million by around 2047, the target year for Viksit Bharat.

Pharmaceutical industry representatives sought the restoration of the 200 per cent weighted tax deduction on research and development (R&D) expenditure, against the current 100 per cent deduction, to encourage domestic research and innovation. They also called for steps to improve the availability of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other raw materials, strengthen domestic bulk drug manufacturing and provide further support under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for bulk drugs, sources said.

Healthcare stakeholders sought greater investment in rural hospital infrastructure, including through public-private partnerships (PPPs), and measures to encourage private-sector participation. They also suggested relaxing existing norms to address shortages of nurses and paramedical staff. Another key recommendation was to increase funding for mental healthcare, particularly preventive care and community-level services, rather than concentrating spending on tertiary-care hospitals.

Separately, healthcare industry sources said key demands ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28 included a ₹1 trillion financing facility to support the expansion of hospitals and healthcare infrastructure, particularly in smaller cities and underserved areas. The industry has also sought relief from the goods and services tax (GST) burden on hospitals, which are unable to claim input tax credit on several goods and services they purchase.

Other demands include an annual tax deduction of up to ₹10,000 for preventive health check-ups and screenings, a ₹5,000 crore fund to support medical technology innovation, including product development, clinical testing and commercialisation, and a separate annual fund of ₹750 crore to promote medical tourism and attract more international patients to India.