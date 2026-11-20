Sitharaman chaired the consultation in the national capital as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28. The meeting was also attended by the secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

According to the sources, discussions on housing focused on greater emphasis on Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), rental housing and affordable housing. TOD is an urban planning approach that concentrates dense, mixed-use neighbourhoods around high-capacity public transport hubs.

With cities being poised as the future growth hubs in the run up to 2047, several states have begun reworking their city master plans for better planning of urban agglomerations, managing unchecked and unplanned urbanisation, and developing cities around key transport modes like metro and buses. Earlier this year, the Delhi government released its Delhi Master Plan 2047, which eyes building of four million new homes, and proposes land pooling (with a reduced 20-hectare threshold) and TOD along metro/transit corridors to unlock large-scale housing.

Some stakeholders also suggested ensuring absorptive capacity for ULBs and ULGs. The concern here is that states are likely to receive funds both from the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) and devolution from finance comission, and cities need enough absorptive capacity for these funds, a source said.

The Rs 1-trillion UCF, which was announced in the 2025-26 Budget, shifts urban funding from pure grants towards market-linked, reform-driven and outcome-based projects. The eligibility for the scheme would require states to make urban projects bankable, and a lot of the work on this requires organisation of municipal accounts, credit ratings, and having clear market-driven revenue models.

In this regard, stakeholders also sought a framework to reward cities for their performance in initiating urban reforms. While larger cities could undertake work under the UCF more easily, smaller cities might struggle, a source said.

On heritage and development, one source said work in historic city areas did not fall under any single ministry. Instead, it fell between the urban development and culture ministries, creating policy gaps. Another proposal was to rejuvenate inner-city village areas in a sustainable manner.