West Bengal Budget pitches revival of 118-year-old Calcutta Stock Exchange

Trading has been suspended on the exchange since 2013.

While presenting the Budget on Monday, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said that the 118-year-old institution was on the verge of closure due to several legal hurdles.

“My government proposes to support the revival of the Calcutta Stock Exchange so as to reclaim Kolkata’s place as a financial capital,” he said.

The revival of the exchange, he said, would have multifarious advantages, including easier access to capital for eastern India, lower costs of listing and trading, and the creation of new jobs.

Deepankar Bose, chairman of the Board of Governors of CSE, said the revival proposal was a positive step but would require approval from the regulatory body, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

"It is too early, as it has just been announced in the Budget, but we will need Sebi's approval, and we expect the process to begin now that the state government has formally outlined its intent," Bose said.

The revival will help small enterprises access capital, he pointed out.

The moment the double-engine government was voted to power, CSE officials went on a war footing and approached Rajya Sabha MP and state BJP President Samik Bhattacharya to revive the exchange, said Shankar Lal Singh, board secretariat, CSE. The officials also met state Industry Minister Tapas Roy.

After selling the land, CSE has sufficient funds to go into interoperability mode or set up its own clearing corporation, Singh said.

CSE had submitted an application to the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in February 2025 for voluntary exit as a stock exchange. As of March, the application was at the examination stage before Sebi.

“We had no alternative. But now the double-engine government has come,” said Singh.

In earlier orders in 2024, the Calcutta High Court had granted time to CSE to comply with the requirements relating to clearing corporation arrangements and net-worth requirements under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act. However, as these requirements were not met within the stipulated time, CSE had submitted the application for exit.

On Monday, Dasgupta also said that an endeavour would be made to list profit-making state public sector undertakings on public stock exchanges, which would benefit the state by raising capital through disinvestment and unlocking hidden corporate value. Potential SPSUs will be identified and listed on public stock exchanges, he said.

CSE’s historical significance stems from its birthplace — the Neem Tree in Kolkata, where early stockbrokers traded in the 1850s. CSE was established much later, in 1908.

While CSE’s contribution to the regional economy around the jute, coal and tea industries has been significant, the exchange’s prominence dwindled with the emergence of national-level stock exchanges and the payment crisis of 2001 — the fallout of the Ketan Parekh scam.

The subsequent regulatory reforms also eventually culminated in the suspension of trading on CSE in 2013.

“India's capital markets have evolved into a highly technology-driven and liquidity-centric ecosystem. While the legacy of the CSE deserves respect, any revival must be based on future relevance rather than past glory. If it can create a niche in SME financing, regional entrepreneurship, new asset classes, or market innovation, it can contribute meaningfully to India's growth story,” said Kamlesh Shroff, national president of the Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI).

“Exchanges are, in many ways, natural monopolies — order flow attracts more order flow, and liquidity tends to concentrate where liquidity already exists,” said Uttam Bagri, managing director, BCB Brokerage.

The announcement comes at a time when there is stiff competition among existing stock exchanges, with a revival in the pipeline for Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) and NCDEX planning its foray into the equities segment.

Both these exchanges are backed by top brokers, with significant investments made since last year, pinning hopes on rising participation by investors and wider demographic opportunities.

As of June 22, the average daily turnover in the equity cash segment for MSEI stood at Rs 133 crore for the month, compared with just Rs 1 crore in January.

In comparison, the average daily turnover in the cash segment for NSE in June stands at Rs 1.3 trillion and that for BSE is around Rs 9,700 crore.

“Even an established player like BSE continues to face challenges in building a materially stronger foothold in the cash segment, while other exchange initiatives have struggled to become meaningful. In that context, expecting a revived or new exchange to become a significant part of India’s capital market infrastructure appears unlikely,” added Bagri.