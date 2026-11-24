Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to conclude her week-long pre-Budget consultations on Thursday with a meeting with representatives of the youth.

“Each year the Economic Division (a unit in the DEA) selects new themes for the Economic Survey, and this time youth welfare is among the focus areas,” the official said.

The Economic Survey for 2025-26, prepared under the guidance of Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran, paid special attention to three topics of medium- to long-term interest: The evolution of artificial intelligence, the quality of life in Indian cities, and the role of state capacity and the private sector in achieving strategic resilience and strategic indispensability.

An email sent to the Ministry of Finance on the matter went unanswered until the time of going to press.

The government is also exploring the possibility of a youth budget along the lines of the gender budget it annually presents, said N R Bhanumurthy, director, Madras School of Economics.

“It is a good idea to have a youth budget within the overall Budget. At the same time, realistically, the focus should also be on mapping budgetary allocations to outcomes through a uniform framework,” he added.

Bhanumurthy said at a time when India was counting on the economic gains of its demographic dividend, the government needed to bring together its various initiatives to address concerns around education, skilling and employment.

“States such as Karnataka have introduced unemployment benefits, while others are providing laptops. There are also skilling and apprenticeship schemes, but these initiatives are not structured. They need to be brought together within a coherent framework,” he added.

India witnessed youth-led protests this year following the leak of question papers for a centrally controlled medical-entrance examination.

Global rating agency Fitch Ratings has cautioned the Indian government that such protests (by the youth) point to their rising concern over employment and this could add to fiscal pressures over time.

In August, Sitharaman asked public-sector banks (PSBs) to launch a month-long “Banking for Youth” campaign from October 2, targeting citizens above 16 years and building long-term relations with young customers. She said the campaign should be the start of sustained engagement rather than a one-time account-opening exercise. The minister also suggested setting up dedicated youth banking spaces such as “Yuva Kiosks” or “Yuva Banking Mitra” at branches to help young customers navigate banking and credit products.

While pre-Budget consultations are an annual exercise, this will be the first time Sitharaman holds a dedicated meeting with “yuva”. The finance ministry’s schedule for pre-Budget meetings also includes several other youth-centric discussions, covering higher education and research & development; employment and labour; and schooling, vocational education, skilling and sports.

Youth welfare, education and employment came up during Sitharaman’s pre-Budget consultations with economists last week, according to a person who attended the meeting.