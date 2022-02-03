- PM's statement in context of Union Budget contrary to reality: Gehlot
- Direct Taxes: FM Sitharaman chooses quiet consolidation in Budget
- Indirect Taxes: Union Budget 2022 is a transformative and progressive
- Budget impact: Capital expenditure-tilt positive for most sectors
- Markets will keenly watch the execution of capex plans: Abhiram Eleswarapu
- Budget 2022: Weak demand-led rural stress to continue for FMCG firms
- Union Budget 2022-23: Green bond push likely to bring in investors
- Covid-19 vax: Low allocation in FY23, Centre has unutilised funds from FY22
- Union Budget 2022-23: Telecom firms spar over 5G auction quantum
- Social sector: The focus of Budget 2022 is on effective implementation
Budget 2022
- IndusInd Bank 973.40 (51.35)
- Bajaj Finserv 16706.90 (814.85)
- HCL Technologies 1171.10 (38.50)
- Bajaj Finance 7247.40 (222.70)
- Kotak Mah. Bank 1942.30 (56.75)
- Axis Bank 803.95 (22.90)
- Dr Reddy's Labs 4415.30 (104.20)
- HDFC Bank 1531.20 (32.80)
- Wipro 588.15 (11.35)
- H D F C 2612.00 (47.90)
- ITC 231.65 (3.95)
- TCS 3857.00 (56.35)
- St Bk of India 539.85 (7.60)
- Titan Company 2464.10 (32.00)
- Hind. Unilever 2327.95 (20.95)
- Infosys 1788.10 (15.95)
- Power Grid Corpn 214.00 (1.15)
- ICICI Bank 813.80 (3.90)
- Bharti Airtel 724.95 (2.20)
- Reliance Industr 2383.50 (3.05)
- Asian Paints 3197.90 (0.45)
- Tata Steel 1167.50 (-0.15)
- M & M 868.95 (-1.25)
- NTPC 140.90 (-0.30)
- Sun Pharma.Inds. 889.10 (-2.95)
- Larsen & Toubro 1981.85 (-9.30)
- Maruti Suzuki 8516.75 (-40.75)
- Nestle India 18493.95 (-169.00)
- UltraTech Cem. 7442.65 (-69.50)
- Tech Mahindra 1482.75 (-24.30)
Markets
- WATCH The government has hit 5 sixes in a row with this Budget
- Budget 2022: India Inc to benefit from govt's massive capex push
- How Budget 2022 gives a digital thrust to pandemic-stricken Indian economy
- Budget 2022: Bond yields shoot up as govt resorts to record borrowings
- Budget: Concessional rate dumped, foreign dividends now under tax ambit
|Acts regulated by the Finance Bill
|Annual Financial Statement
|Appropriation Bill
|Banking cash transaction tax (BCTT)
|Balance of payments (BoP)
|Budget cycle
|Budget estimates
|Budget Speech
|Capital Budget
|Capital Expenditure
|Capital Receipts
|Central Plan
|Centrally sponsored schemes
|Cess
|CPI-based Inflation
|Consolidated Fund of India
|Contingency Fund of India
|Countervailing Duty
|Current Account Deficit (CAD)
|Customs duty
|Cut Motion
|Demand for Grants
|Direct Tax
|Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT)
|Divestment or disinvestment
|Economic Survey
|Excess grant
|Excise Duty
|Expenditure Budget
|Expenditure profile
|Finance Bill
|Financial Inclusion
|Fiscal Deficit
|Fiscal Policy
|Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement
|FRBM Act
|Fringe Benefit Tax (FBT)
|Goods and Services Tax
|Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
|Gross National Product (GNP)
|Income tax
|Indirect Tax
|Inflation
|Interim Budget
|Long-term capital gains tax, or LTCG
|Macro-economic framework statement
|Medium-term expenditure framework statement
|Medium-term Fiscal Policy Statement
|Memorandum Explaining the Provisions in the Finance Bill
|Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT)
|Monetised Deficit
|Non-debt capital receipts (NDCR)
|Non-Plan Expenditure
|Non-Tax Revenue
|Outcome Budget
|Pass-through status
|Plan Expenditure
|Plan outlay
|Primary Deficit
|Public Account
|Public debt
|Receipts budget
|Revenue
|Revenue Budget
|Revenue Deficit
|Revenue expenditure of the government
|Revenue Receipts
|Securities Transaction Tax (STT)
|Service Tax
|Short-term capital gains tax (STCG)
|Sin Tax
|Subvention schemes
|Surcharge
|Tax Revenue
|Treasury Bills
|Value-added tax (VAT)
|Wealth Tax
|Ways and Means Advances
|WPI-based Inflation
|Zero-based Budget