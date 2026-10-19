1 Finance gets Sebi in-principle nod to launch passive-only MF business

1 Finance, an advisory and wealth-tech firm, announced on Monday that it had received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to set up an MF Lite business, potentially becoming the first asset management company (AMC) to operate under the new framework.

Introduced by Sebi in December 2024, the MF Lite framework is designed to ease entry into the mutual fund industry by reducing regulatory and compliance requirements for fund houses that offer passive investment products. Unlike conventional mutual fund licences, which allow AMCs to offer both actively and passively managed schemes, an MF Lite licence is restricted to eligible passive schemes.

The lighter regulatory framework, according to Sebi, was introduced to lower entry barriers, reduce compliance costs and encourage more players to enter the growing passive investment market.

The company will now have to complete regulatory and operational requirements to get the final licence. 1 Finance expects to launch the fund house in the fourth quarter of the ongoing financial year.

"We believe the real value of financial advice lies not in chasing market returns, but in helping families make better financial decisions through the right asset allocation, tax efficiency and disciplined investing. Our proposed entry into asset management is a natural extension of this philosophy," said Jeet Marwadi, co-founder and managing director of 1 Finance.