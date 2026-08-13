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Home / Companies / News / 1 in every 7 Swiggy food orders placed from 99 Store's curated offering

1 in every 7 Swiggy food orders placed from 99 Store's curated offering

Launched in July 2025, 99 Store is a curated in-app offering that caters to value-conscious customers.

Swiggy

Image: X@Swiggy

Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

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Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has witnessed noticeable growth in the 99 Store category over the last year, as it now accounts for one in every seven food orders placed on the platform.
 
Launched in July 2025, 99 Store is a curated in-app offering that caters to value-conscious customers.
 
The monthly orders specific to 99 Store have grown 2.4 times (more than doubled) over the last year.
 
According to Swiggy, 99 Store is not only growing in terms of order volume but also expanding its reach into new cities, onboarding new restaurant partners, bringing new users to the platform and improving overall customer stickiness. The offering has scaled its presence with a network of over 1.8 lakh restaurant partners across over 500 cities.
 
 
Over the last year, 99 Store has also emerged as a preferred platform for healthy food options. Swiggy shared that the most popular food choices on 99 Store include bowls and thalis, South Indian breakfast, burgers and American food, pizzas, beverages, chaats and other snacks.

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Sidharth Bhakoo, chief business officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said that across India’s Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities, there is a huge base of value-conscious consumers, from students to working professionals, who seek affordable, high-quality food and meal options.
 
“The 99 Store was purpose-built for these affordability-first users, successfully converting users who previously only ordered food online for special occasions into regular customers... Beyond consumer love, it has also proven to be a winning proposition for our restaurant partners by driving newer customers while also ensuring higher retention and stickiness,” Bhakoo added.
 
Outside of Swiggy’s primary app, Toing is a standalone food delivery app that targets value-focused customers. The app's key value proposition is lower pricing. It promises restaurant menu prices comparable to offline rates, no packaging charges or platform fees, and meals typically priced between Rs 99 and Rs 149 through partner restaurants.

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Topics : Swiggy Company News

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:25 PM IST