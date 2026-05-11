100 years on, Bajaj Group begins to build anew for India's future growth

The group that Bachhraj Bajaj founded in Wardha with a cotton ginning factory, which was shaped and defined by his adopted grandson Jamnalal, turns 100 this year. From a modest beginning, through the freedom struggle, the License Raj, the 1991 liberalisation reforms and now in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), the group represents one of Indian business’s most enduring stories: A family enterprise that scaled into a conglomerate with a ₹14 trillion market capitalisation without entirely abandoning the idea that business must serve a larger purpose.

Within the family, the defining idea remains less about scale and more about stewardship. A five-member council comprising members of the third and fourth generations meets regularly to discuss business, succession and ownership matters. A family settlement agreement finalised in 2018 resolved complex questions around ownership structures, trusts and generational transition without requiring external arbitration. The family retains joint ownership, but operational leadership is based on merit rather than lineage.

“You cannot be the boss just because of your surname,” says Niraj Bajaj, managing director and chairman, Mukund. “You have to earn that position.”

He adds: “Nobody becomes bosses straightaway. They have to work from down below.”

He would know — he worked on machines on the shop floor at Bajaj Auto before rising to lead Mukand. The fourth generation — Bajaj Auto Managing Director (MD) Rajiv Bajaj’s son Rishabh, Bajaj Finserv Chairman and MD Sanjiv Bajaj’s children Sanjali and Siddhant, and Niraj’s son Nirav — is already in training, moving through the grind rather than into the boardroom.

The next century

As the group enters its 101st year, its newest and most ambitious diversification may be in healthcare.Bajaj Integrated Health Systems (BIHS), led by Nirav Bajaj, plans to invest ₹2,000-2,500 crore to build a full continuum-of-care healthcare model beginning with Pune later this year, before expanding to Mumbai and other cities.

The model aims to integrate hospitals, diagnostics, insurance and patient care more closely than traditional hospital chains.The move reflects a broader shift underway within the Group: Applying long-term institutional thinking to sectors undergoing structural change. In mobility, that means electric motorcycles and new global markets. In finance, it means deeper penetration into India’s underbanked population. In technology, it means adapting cautiously but seriously to AI.

“Unless the big nations come out with the right regulatory boundaries, the danger is that some bust-up will happen and they will suddenly clamp down, and the benefit of AI will also get lost,” says Sanjiv.A century later, Wardha still acts as the group’s moral compass. The businesses have changed, the scale has changed and the economy around it has transformed repeatedly. What has endured is a belief carried across generations: that wealth is not an end in itself, but an instrument.Jamnalal Bajaj called it trusteeship. His heirs simply call it common sense.

The Wardha inheritance

Jamnalal was not merely an industrialist. Mahatma Gandhi considered him his fifth son, and for nearly two decades Wardha became one of the nerve centres of the freedom movement. From 1931 until independence, Gandhi lived at Bajajwadi, the family home in Wardha where the first draft of the Quit India resolution was written.

Jamnalal financed large parts of the movement, served as treasurer of the Indian National Congress, and championed causes ranging from khadi and rural upliftment to the abolition of untouchability. His wife Jankidevi Bajaj — later awarded the

Padma Vibhushan — undertook padyatras with Vinoba Bhave, and worked among rural communities.The idea that shaped the family was ‘trusteeship’, Gandhi’s belief that wealth was not owned absolutely, but held in trust for society. It remains central to how the Bajaj family understands both wealth and responsibility. Explaining how his grandfather Jamnalal viewed business and ownership, Niraj says: “It is not that the money is mine — it is for the people. I am a trustee, not an owner.”

The philosophy translated into business decisions as well. During the Licence Raj, when the waiting periods for Bajaj scooters would stretch nearly a decade, the company refrained from sharply increasing prices despite overwhelming demand. The Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Commission later observed that “in a monopoly situation, Bajaj did not take any advantage”.

Building institutions

After Jamnalal’s death in 1942, his elder son Kamalnayan Bajaj steered the group into newly independent India’s industrial economy, expanding into automobiles, electricals, steel and travel. Younger son Ramkrishna became closely associated with institution building and ethical business practices, including helping establish the Council for Fair Business Practices and the Advertising Standards Council of India.

The next phase of expansion came under Rahul Bajaj, who spent four decades shaping Bajaj Auto into one of India’s most recognisable industrial brands while also emerging as one of corporate India’s most outspoken industrialists.

“He was a real patriot,” says Niraj. “He spoke to those who could make a change.” Today, Bajaj Auto, with a market capitalisation approaching ₹3 trillion, is the world’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler company with exports to 108 countries and a dominant presence across emerging markets. In Africa, roughly every third two-wheeler sold is from the company. The Pulsar helped redefine India’s sports motorcycle segment, while the revival of the Chetak as an electric scooter has brought one of the country’s best-known brands into the electric vehicle (EV) era.

Bajaj Auto is now preparing its next major transition: Electric motorcycles. But true to the group’s long-held approach to capital allocation, Bajaj is in no rush to be first.

That conservatism has also translated into financial strength. Bajaj Auto holds surplus cash of over ₹18,000 crore even after backing KTM during a liquidity crisis and maintaining generous shareholder payouts, giving it unusual flexibility at a time when the global automobile industry is navigating technological disruption, trade volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

Alongside manufacturing, the group has also quietly built one of India’s largest financial services franchises. Bajaj Finance, with a market capitalisation of nearly ₹6 trillion, issued 52 million loans last year, including nearly 6 million to first-time borrowers entering the formal financial system. Parent Bajaj Finserv, with a market capitalisation of about ₹3 trillion, has expanded the group’s presence across lending, insurance and wealth management.

“By bringing them into the formal system, their credit score starts developing,” says Sanjiv. “Doing good can also be good business — but you have to find a way to do it,” he adds.

Through lending, insurance and wealth management, the group today reaches a majority of Indian households across multiple financial products.

While the two businesses are at the core of the Bajaj Group’s success, a business that predates both is the fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) major, Bajaj Electricals. In an earlier avatar, it was known as Radio Lamp Works. Started by Kamalnayan Bajaj in 1938, it began by making Italian-made radio lamps and has now grown into a multi-category and multi-product electrical goods major. The company has struggled in recent years due to severe competitive pressures from national and regional players, price erosion and surge in input costs. It is, however, taking steps to streamline distribution, launch new products, premiumise its portfolio with the Nex brand and diversify into new segments such as wires and cables. With a new management team in place and a fresh strategy, Chairman Shekhar Bajaj expects 2026-27 (FY27) to mark a new beginning for the 88-year old company.

The journey over the years