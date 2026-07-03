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1st in nearly a decade: ICICI Bank plans to raise $500 mn via dollar bonds

ICICI Bank will become the fourth commercial bank to take advantage of RBI's concessional swap window for overseas foreign currency borrowing

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank plans a $500-million overseas bond issue under the RBI’s concessional swap window, marking its first benchmark dollar bond sale in nearly a decade. (Photo: Reuters)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

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ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private-sector lender, is planning to tap the overseas bond market after nearly a decade to raise funds under its Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) programme, multiple sources aware of the development said. 
While discussions are still at an early stage, the issue size is likely to be around $500 million. 
ICICI Bank would become the fourth commercial bank to take advantage of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap window for overseas foreign currency borrowing. Last month, the RBI introduced the facility to lower hedging costs for foreign currency bond issuances. Since then, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) have all tapped overseas bond markets under the scheme. 
 
An email sent to ICICI Bank did not elicit a response. 
The proposed transaction would mark ICICI Bank’s first benchmark-sized US dollar bond issuance since it raised $500 million in 2017. The bank is in talks with arrangers for the offering, although the timing has yet to be finalised, the sources added. 

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“It may take 30-35 days from now,” said a source, adding that the process will formally begin after the bank announces its April-June quarter earnings, scheduled for the third week of this month. 
Investors have begun demanding a higher premium on issuances from Indian borrowers, anticipating a flood of fundraising by banks seeking to capitalise on the RBI’s concessional swap window. Lenders have therefore been waiting for more attractive pricing before approaching the overseas market. 
HDFC Bank, India’s largest private-sector lender, was the first to take advantage of the RBI facility, raising $750 million through a five-year dollar bond issue last week at a competitive rate. Several other lenders subsequently followed, encouraged by the lower funding costs offered through the central bank’s swap window. 
However, investors adjusted their return expectations after sensing a potential rise in supply from Indian banks. The expectation that lenders would aggressively tap the market, combined with the benefit of the RBI’s subsidised swap window, led investors to demand higher spreads. 
As a result, spreads on recent dollar bond issuances by Indian borrowers have steadily widened. 
HDFC Bank raised $750 million through five-year bond at a spread of 90 basis points (bps) over the corresponding US Treasury yield. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) followed with a $300 million issue at 105 bps over the five-year US Treasury yield, while Axis Bank raised $300 million at 110 bps. SBI, the country's largest lender, on Monday raised $300 million through three-year senior unsecured floating-rate notes under Regulation S at a coupon of SOFR plus 100 bps, with interest payable quarterly in arrears. 
The planned borrowings come after the RBI introduced measures to attract foreign capital and support the rupee. The concessional swap window enables banks to access lower-cost US dollar funding at a time when credit growth continues to outpace deposit mobilisation, easing funding pressures and helping narrow the credit-deposit gap. 
Under the facility, the RBI will undertake swaps at a fixed rate of 1.5 per cent per annum, compounded semi-annually, for eligible overseas foreign currency borrowings with a minimum maturity of three years.

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Topics : ICICI Bank private sector banks RBI Indian Banks Banking sector

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 11:22 PM IST

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