3 million homes solarised, 70 million to go: SolarSquare CEO Shreya Mishra

Where does PM Surya Ghar stand now, and where should it go next year?

Let’s start with numbers. Until 2023, only about 700,000 homes in India had gone solar. Since PM Surya Ghar launched in February 2024, 3–3.8 million homes have installed rooftop systems. So, the scheme has definitely turbocharged residential solar. But with around 70 million solarisable homes nationally, we’ve only scratched the surface.

The scheme got some things right. Policy stability matters: when a middle-class family invests ₹2–3 lakh, uncertainty can stall adoption. Net metering up to 10 kilowatt (kW) is now a legal right under the Electricity Rules 2020 and 2024, superseding state rules.

The government also focused on consumer convenience. Permits that once took four to six weeks can now be applied for through a single national solar portal. Many approvals are paperless and fast-tracked — some states clear applications in a day. Subsidy payments, bank details, and approvals all go through the portal. Deemed approval means applications are automatically approved, so distribution companies (discoms) cannot legally delay or reject them.

Thanks to this stability, 11,000–12,000 vendors are registered under PM Surya Ghar, with 7,000–8,000 actively operating. Manufacturers and small engineering, procurement, and construction players are investing more because residential solar now has a predictable environment.

Can you give an overview of SolarSquare?

SolarSquare is a 10-year-old company founded by IIT Bombay graduates. From 2015 to 2020, we focused on commercial solar. In 2021, we pivoted to residential, when fewer than 10,000 homes per month were going solar. Today, roughly 200,000 homes install solar each month.

We’ve solarised close to 40,000 homes nationwide, around 30,000 under PM Surya Ghar. We operate in 20 cities, holding about 10 per cent market share in those cities — roughly 1 per cent nationally. For comparison, Tata Power covers the national market through dealerships, with an 8–9 per cent share.

Ground realities don’t always match policy. In states like Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, net metering approvals are often delayed. How do you see this?

True, not all states grant automatic approvals. But it’s dramatically better than before. In Kerala, for instance, discoms tried limiting net metering above 3 kW and mandating batteries. The high court struck that down — net metering up to 10 kW is a legal right. We installed 600 homes in Kerala last year.

Some discoms, like in Maharashtra, still have slow approvals or insist on feasibility studies despite deemed approval rules. Consumers have challenged these cases in court — these delays cannot legally stand.

Is there a real subsidy? Some installers reportedly increase prices to match the subsidy. How does the pricing of modules work?

Residential solar costs ₹60,000–75,000 per kW, including goods and services tax, mounting structures, inverters, wiring, permits, and five-year maintenance. The subsidy is ₹30,000 for the first kW, ₹30,000 for the second, and ₹18,000 for the third.

Private installations can use imported panels — Chinese panels cost ₹13 per watt and Indian-made ones ₹22–23 per watt. Subsidy offsets the higher cost of Indian panels. Other factors affecting price include structure quality, galvanisation, inverter brand, and maintenance services.

Why has the scheme achieved only 25–30 per cent of its target? I hear banks are reluctant to offer loans despite priority sector status.

Implementation friction and discom resistance exist. Loan access is a major bottleneck: processes are not digitised, branches must be visited, and creditworthiness can result in rejections. Technically, these are secured loans, but there’s no resale market for solar assets, which adds complexity.

With falling costs for utility-scale solar (₹2/unit), why hasn’t rooftop solar taken off as expected?

Grid infrastructure is old and stressed. Upgrading is costly and disruptive. Distributed solar helps reduce grid stress, but the duck curve — excess generation in the afternoon and peak demand at night — complicates things.

Time-of-day tariffs combined with solar plus battery systems can solve this. Pilots in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh show night tariffs are 80 paise per kilowatt-hour higher than daytime. As hybrid systems with storage become economically viable, consumers can store afternoon generation for night use. Future subsidies may incentivise battery installations to stabilise the grid.

Globally, Pakistan has a high rooftop solar penetration. How did they achieve it?