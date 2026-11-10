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3 workers die of asphyxiation at Tata's iPhone parts factory in Tamil Nadu

The workers died during maintenance work on a water tank at the company's Hosur facility, which makes components for Apple iPhones

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones.

Representatie Image Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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Three contract workers died of asphyxiation ​at a Tata Electronics ​factory in southern India which makes ‌parts for Apple iPhones, a source said on Tuesday.

The three died during maintenance work on a water tank at the facility located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu state, said the source, who had direct knowledge of ‌the matter. The New Indian Express newspaper reported that the deaths happened on Monday.

Tata Electronics did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"The safety and dignity ​of every worker must remain paramount. This tragic incident ‌will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will ​be ‌taken based on the findings," Tamil Nadu's ‌Industries Minister Virudhai Magal Keerthana said in a post on ‌X.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata group iphone manufacturing in India Tamil Nadu

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First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 10:32 AM IST