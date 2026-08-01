₹32 crore dispute with partner behind shooting of GSM Foils' MD: Police

The attempted murder of GSM Foils' Managing Director Mohansingh Parmar was part of a premeditated conspiracy by his business partner due to a financial dispute of nearly ₹32 crore, Maharashtra Police said on Saturday.

Vasai Police have arrested seven people in connection with the case, including the company's co-chairman Sagar Bhanushali, who investigators have identified as the alleged mastermind, NDTV reported.

According to the police, Bhanushali conspired to have Parmar killed to avoid repaying his debts and to secure greater control of the company.

Parmar, 46, was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Vasai's Naikpada area on July 26. One bullet struck him in the shoulder. The attackers fled after their pistol reportedly jammed before a second shot could be fired. Parmar is undergoing treatment and is said to be in stable condition.

The company had earlier informed stock exchanges that Parmar received prompt medical attention and that his condition was "stable and improving". It also confirmed that Bhanushali, a whole-time director, had been taken into police custody and said it was cooperating with the investigation.

Police allege ₹32 crore liability was the motive

Investigators said Bhanushali had suffered losses of around ₹55 crore in the stock market and had accumulated significant debts, NDTV reported.

Police allege that, in an attempt to overcome the financial crisis, he pressured Parmar to buy his stake in the company for around ₹32 crore. Instead of settling the liability, Bhanushali allegedly hatched a plan to kill Parmar.

According to the investigation, contract killers were hired for ₹40 lakh, of which ₹5 lakh was allegedly paid in advance.

Media reports said investigators are also examining whether heavy losses during a sell-off in the US stock market contributed to Bhanushali's financial troubles.

Arrests across states

Police said Bhanushali was arrested in Uttar Pradesh following a manhunt based on local intelligence. Six other accused were detained from different locations.

Officials said the case is being examined using scientific, technical, digital and financial evidence. They are also investigating whether additional people were involved in planning or facilitating the attack.

GSM Foils shares hit lower circuit

The incident also weighed on GSM Foils' stock. Shares of the company - which is part of the SME index on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - fell 20 per cent to close at ₹192 on Friday, before the company's exchange filing was made public.

In its filing, the company said manufacturing operations at its Vasai and Ahmedabad plants continue to function normally despite the incident, with the senior management team taking steps to ensure business continuity.