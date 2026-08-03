360 One Wealth CEO Yatin Shah targets bigger share of India's ultra-rich

By Advait Palepu and Siddhi Nayak

360 ONE WAM Ltd. is aiming to capture a bigger market share of managing the wealth of India’s richest families over the next few years as demand for asset management services in this segment soars.

India’s largest independent wealth manager holds almost 10 per cent of the ultra-high-net-worth market, and is looking to increase that to 12 per cent or 13 per cent, Co-Founder Yatin Shah said in an interview.

The rise in private wealth is being fueled by an increasing number of companies from smaller cities listing on stock exchanges, while private equity money is flowing into industrial clusters and family-owned businesses. Assets under the country’s wealth management industry are estimated to more than double to $2.3 trillion between 2024 and 2029, according to Deloitte India.

India has around 40,000 to 45,000 families with financial wealth exceeding ₹50 crore ($5.2 million), Shah said. 360 ONE would like to count about a quarter of these families as clients within the next four to five years, he added.

As wealth assets grow, competition is heating up among managers, leading them to hire aggressively and offer higher pay to attract and retain talent. Firms including billionaire Uday Kotak’s private bank and Axis Bank Ltd. are expanding, as are global firms such as HSBC Holdings Plc.

Though mega cities like Mumbai and New Delhi remain the dominant business hubs, a growing share of the country’s newly wealthy are in smaller cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur and Kochi, according to the 2026 Wealth Creators List published by 360 ONE and Crisil Intelligence last week.

360 ONE managed nearly ₹6.8 trillion of wealth assets as of June, up by 18.4 per cent from a year earlier. Its asset management division crossed ₹1 trillion, according to an investor presentation. The firm says it caters to more than 8,900 families and corporate groups, including more than 4,000 families with assets exceeding ₹10 crore.

“Our core focus areas remain client retention, net new client addition, and relationship manager productivity,” Shah, who is also the chief executive officer of 360 Wealth said.

UBS Group AG sold its Indian wealth unit to 360 ONE last year in return for an option to buy a minority stake in the domestic firm and a partnership to boost the Swiss lender’s business in India.