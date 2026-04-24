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63SATS Cybertech partners with PDA to build cyber defence platform

Both 63SATS and PDA will provide clients with complete protection across the entire risk lifecycle: prevention, detection, response, regulatory compliance, legal defence and recovery

63SATS-Pavan Duggal

The partnership will deliver end-to-end legal compliance, cybercrime response and protection to enterprises, governments and over 1.4 billion domestic consumers | Image: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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63SATS Cybertech, a subsidiary of 63 moons technologies, on Thursday announced a strategic legal partnership with Pavan Duggal Associates (PDA) to guide its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Under the partnership, PDA under cyber law expert Pavan Duggal will serve as the exclusive legal partner to 63SATS across its full spectrum of offerings, powering legal readiness, Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act compliance, cybercrime prosecution and cybersecurity advisory for both its B2B and B2C clients.

Both 63SATS and PDA will provide clients with complete protection across the entire risk lifecycle: prevention, detection, response, regulatory compliance, legal defence and recovery, a joint statement said.

 

"Together, we are building something India has never had before -- a single, unified shield that protects enterprises, governments and consumers across the entire risk spectrum," said Neehar Pathare, Managing Director, CEO & CIO, 63SATS Cybertech.

The partnership will deliver end-to-end legal compliance, cybercrime response and protection to enterprises, governments and over 1.4 billion domestic consumers, it said.

"63SATS has built exceptional technology depth across enterprise, government and consumer markets. Our partnership creates a benchmark for the industry -- one that the country has long needed," PDA Chairman Duggal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : strategic partnership legal services cybersecurity

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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