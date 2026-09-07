AB InBev India invests ₹200 crore in Neemrana brewery in Rajasthan

AB InBev India has invested around Rs 200 crore in opening its manufacturing facility, Rochees Breweries Limited (RBL), in Neemrana, Rajasthan, as it strengthens its manufacturing footprint in North India and reinforces its confidence in the country's long-term growth potential, it said in a release.

“The engagement highlighted the strengthening economic partnership between India and Belgium and underscored AB InBev India's unique position as a company with Belgian roots and a long-standing commitment to India's growth story,” the release said.

The Neemrana facility is designed to support scalable operations, operational efficiency and manufacturing standards. Its strategic location further strengthens AB InBev India's ability to serve consumers across key markets in North India.

The brewery commenced operations in July 2026 and will serve consumers across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and other key markets.

The Rajasthan investment builds on AB InBev India's long-standing presence in the country. Since 2016, the company has invested more than $1.5 billion in India, as it is focused on expanding local manufacturing, strengthening supply chains, building capabilities and creating long-term economic value.

Kartikeya Sharma, president, AB InBev India, said in the release, “It was a privilege to join the discussions with our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister H.E. Bart De Wever at an important moment for the India-Belgium partnership. India continues to be one of the most exciting growth markets in the world, and we remain deeply committed to being part of its growth story. Our investment in Rajasthan reflects our long-term confidence in the country's future and our commitment to strengthening local manufacturing capabilities, creating jobs, and contributing to economic development.”