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Home / Companies / News / Accel India IV offloads 2 crore Urban Company shares, cuts stake to 4.84%

Accel India IV offloads 2 crore Urban Company shares, cuts stake to 4.84%

Accel India IV (Mauritius) has offloaded a 1.3 per cent stake in home services platform Urban Company through an open market transaction.

urban company

Urban Company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

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Accel India IV (Mauritius) has offloaded a 1.3 per cent stake in home services platform Urban Company through an open market transaction.

According to a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, the Mauritius-based entity sold 2,00,00,000 (2 crore) equity shares of the company.

Prior to the transaction, Accel held 9,47,13,868 shares, representing a 6.14 per cent stake in the firm. Following the sale, its shareholding has been reduced to 4.84 per cent, or 7,47,13,868 shares.

The sale of shares was carried out on August 13, 2026, via the open market, the disclosure noted.

The total equity share capital of Urban Company stands at 1,54,21,80,603 shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 11:48 PM IST