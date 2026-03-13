Accenture announces new leadership for Reinvention Services division

IT services and consulting major Accenture announced a new leadership team for its Reinvention Services division. The division will now be led by Manish Sharma, Accenture’s Chief Strategy and Services Officer.

Accenture is organising its services around how its clients operate and will bring its clients end-to-end solutions, including with its ecosystem, through seven units called Reinvention Partners.

“As AI reshapes every industry, our clients want a partner that can help them reinvent—boldly, continuously and at speed,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture.

“Our Reinvention Services leaders bring together the full breadth of Accenture to create solutions to our clients’ most complex problems and deliver more value faster, while continuously building the most client-focused, AI-enabled great place to work for our people—our Reinventors,” she said.

These units will focus on business segments like cybersecurity, digital core, finance, industry and enterprise, Song, supply chain and engineering, and talent.

Cybersecurity will be led by Harpreet Sidhu; digital core will be led by Ajoy Menon; Arundhati Chakraborty will lead finance; industry and enterprise will be led by Muqsit Ashraf; and Song will be led by Ndidi Oteh. Supply chain and engineering will be led by Tracey Countryman, and talent will be led by Senthil Ramani.

These leaders are part of the company’s implementation of a new design for Reinvention Services that will enable Accenture to create more leading solutions faster and embed data and AI more easily into its solutions and delivery, the company said in a statement. These changes are effective March 31, 2026.

The new design also includes three Reinvention Engines, which are how Accenture will develop stronger, more specialised skills; the most AI-enabled ways of delivering its services; cutting-edge innovation; and the most advanced tools and methods. Together, the Reinvention Engines will work as an elite university, the world’s best innovation lab and a powerhouse of industrialisation all rolled into one, the company said.

AI and Data, led by Lan Guan, Accenture’s Chief AI & Data Officer, will build and scale AI and data capabilities globally. Industry and Process, led by Jason Dess, will build and scale deeper industry and process expertise, establish industry and process training across Accenture, and develop AI-enabled methods to transform enterprises.

Technology, led by Rajendra Prasad, will build and scale advanced technology capabilities, advance technology training across Accenture, and develop the latest modern technology stacks, powered by Accenture Technology Centers.

Lastly, the design of Reinvention Services includes Client Success, a unit designed to ensure Accenture stays relentlessly focused on its clients. Commercial, led by Shaheen Sayed, Accenture’s Chief Commercial Officer, will ensure that Accenture sells clients what they truly need, brings the full strength of Accenture to every solution and creates win-win commercial models, as well as seeks and acts on client feedback and develops and supports client account leads.

Senthil Ramani, Chief Offering and Product Officer, will lead Offerings and Products. Integrated delivery governance and integrated quality, led by David Golding, will be responsible for delivering client outcomes through Accenture’s global delivery capabilities and strengthening quality and consistency across engagements.

“Reinvention Services is designed entirely around how our clients think about their business issues and organise their operations, enabling us to deliver reinvention for them at greater scale and impact,” said Sharma. “This exceptional group of leaders integrates our industry depth, technology and AI expertise, ecosystem relationships, creativity and operational scale into one seamless experience for clients that drives measurable outcomes.”