Accenture leases 1.65 lakh sq ft office space in Noida for ₹195 crore

Accenture has leased 1.65 lakh square feet of office space in Noida’s ACE Capitol Tower 2 from NCR-based Onward Coworkx, with a total rent of ₹195 crore to be paid over a period of five years. Information technology (IT) services and consulting majorhas leased 1.65 lakh square feet of office space in Noida’s ACE Capitol Tower 2 from NCR-based Onward Coworkx, with a total rent of ₹195 crore to be paid over a period of five years.

According to transaction documents accessed by Propstack, the company will pay rent for a chargeable area of 164,881 square feet, putting the monthly rent rate at ₹192 per square foot.

The lease agreement will be applicable for five years, putting the starting monthly rent at ₹3.17 crore.

The company is taking space from the first to fourth, seventh, and 13th to 15th floors of ACE Capitol Towers in Noida’s Sector 132. According to documents, the leased space will see a rent escalation of 6 per cent every year.

The company had recently leased an additional 1.09 lakh square feet of office space in Coimbatore’s Tidel Park at a monthly rent of ₹83.75 lakh for five years.

With this addition, its total office portfolio at Tidel Park now stands at around 1.53 lakh square feet, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

The deals come at a time of continued demand for office space in India’s tier-I cities.

According to realty consultancy firm Colliers, India’s office market in metro cities has seen a 15 per cent year-on-year growth in office leasing for the January to March period of 2026 (Q1 CY26), on strengthened occupier demand across sectors and the expanding footprint of global capability centres (GCCs).

It added that co-working operators leased 13 million square feet (msf) last year and are expected to lease another 15–18 msf this year.