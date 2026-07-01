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Home / Companies / News / Accenture leases 346K sq ft office space in Pune at ₹2.52 cr a month

Accenture leases 346K sq ft office space in Pune at ₹2.52 cr a month

The IT services firm has leased office space across five floors at Phoenix Millennium Towers in Wakad, with a total rental commitment estimated at around Rs 355.4 crore over the lease tenure

accenture

The global IT services firm has leased the space from Alyssum Developers Private Limited (Photo: Reuters)

Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

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Accenture Solutions Private Limited has leased 345,872 sq ft of chargeable office space, equivalent to 242,111 sq ft of carpet area, at Phoenix Millennium Towers, Wakad, in Pune at a monthly rent of ₹2.52 crore.
 
According to deal-related documents accessed through Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, Accenture has leased the space through two separate transactions. The space spans the 13th to 17th floors of the same tower.
 
Email queries sent by Business Standard to Accenture remain unanswered.
 
The combined monthly rental across the two leases is ₹2.52 crore, translating into a rent of ₹73 per sq ft per month. Accenture has paid a combined security deposit of ₹10.10 crore. Both leases provide for a 15 per cent rent escalation every three years.
 
 
The global IT services firm has leased the space from Alyssum Developers Private Limited. Including scheduled rent escalations, Accenture's total rental commitment across the two leases is estimated at around ₹355.4 crore over the lease tenure.

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Under the first agreement, Accenture Solutions has taken on lease 142,074 sq ft of chargeable office space (99,452 sq ft of carpet area) across the 13th and 14th floors of Phoenix Millennium Towers. The lease will commence on 1 August 2026 and will run for 116 months. The company will pay a monthly rent of about ₹1.04 crore and has paid a security deposit of about ₹4.15 crore.
 
Under the second agreement, Accenture Solutions has leased an additional 203,798 sq ft of chargeable office space (142,659 sq ft of carpet area) spanning the 15th, 16th and 17th floors of the same building. The lease commenced on 1 April 2026 and has a tenure of 10 years. The monthly rent for the space is about ₹1.49 crore, while the security deposit stands at ₹5.95 crore.
 
Last week, Accenture leased 1 million sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for a total rental outlay of ₹1,006 crore over a period of 10 years. The company will pay a monthly rent of around ₹7.53 crore for the office space at the IT park Aparna Technopolis.
 

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Topics : Accenture Office spaces Real Estate Commercial leasing

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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