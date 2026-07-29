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ACME Solar Holdings secures ₹3,405 cr finance for 250-MW renewable project

The funding will be used for the development and construction of the ACME Urja One project, which spans across Fategarh-II in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and Jamkhambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat

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The power purchase agreement for this project was signed with NHPC Ltd for 25 years at a tariff of ₹4.33/unit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

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ACME Solar Holdings on Wednesday said that it has secured ₹3,404.57 crore in financing from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for its 250-MW renewable energy project.

The funding will be used for the development and construction of the ACME Urja One (Phase-III) project, which spans across Fategarh-II in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and Jamkhambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

PFC will serve as the sole financier for this project with a repayment tenor of 19 years, it said, adding that the project is expected to be commissioned next year.

This firm and dispatchable renewable energy, or FDRE, project combines multiple renewable energy technologies, including solar, wind and the battery energy storage system (BESS), to meet supply obligations. Such a project ensures higher predictability and dispatchability.

 

The power purchase agreement for this project was signed with NHPC Ltd for 25 years at a tariff of ₹4.33/unit.

The current funding milestone takes the overall project funding raised by the company during this fiscal to ₹6,051 crore, ACME Solar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : ACME Solar Holdings ACME Solar Power finance

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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