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Home / Companies / News / ACME Solar secures ₹1,571 cr IIFCL funding for 300 Mw Rajasthan project

ACME Solar secures ₹1,571 cr IIFCL funding for 300 Mw Rajasthan project

IIFCL will be the sole lender for the project with a repayment tenor of 19 years; the ₹2,123 crore project will integrate a 1,350 MWh battery energy storage system

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Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

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ACME Solar on Thursday announced that it has raised ₹1,571 crore in long-term funding from India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) for the construction and development of ACME Renewtech Sixth's 300 Mw assured peak power project in Rajasthan.
 
This project financing, secured at a competitive rate of interest, marks IIFCL’s first sole greenfield financing to ACME, with IIFCL acting as the sole lender for the project with a repayment tenor of 19 years, the company said.
 
During the current financial year, ACME Solar has secured ₹10,976 crore. The power purchase agreement (PPA) for this project has been executed with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a period of 25 years at a tariff of ₹6.28 per unit.
 
 
The project consists of solar energy and a battery energy storage system (BESS) to ensure higher predictability and dispatchability. The plant will integrate a 1,350 megawatt-hour (MWh) BESS alongside solar generation. The project is being developed at a capital expenditure of ₹2,123 crore.
 
For the project, grid connectivity is already operational, the pooling substation and transmission line are in advanced stages of completion, and land for the site has been substantially secured, the company said.
 
ACME Solar has a portfolio of 8,370 Mw spanning solar, wind, firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE), and hybrid solutions, of which operational contracted capacity stands at 2,990 Mw. Its operational BESS capacity stands at 3.62 gigawatt-hours (GWh). The under-construction, PPA-signed portfolio stands at 4,010 Mw.
 

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Topics : ACME Solar IIFCL rajasthan

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 6:47 PM IST