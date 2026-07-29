ACME Solar bags ₹3,405 cr PFC funding for 250 MW renewable energy project

ACME Solar Holdings on Wednesday said it secured ₹3,405 crore in long-term project financing from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for its 250 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project, strengthening its funding pipeline for under-construction renewable energy assets.

PFC will be the sole lender for the project, with the loan carrying a 19-year repayment tenure, the company said. The latest financing brings ACME Solar's total project funding raised in the current financial year to ₹6,051 crore.

The project, developed by ACME Urja One Pvt Ltd (Phase III), will combine solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to deliver firm and dispatchable renewable power. It is spread across Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat, where land and grid connectivity are already in place. The project is scheduled to be commissioned next year.

ACME Solar has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with NHPC Ltd for the project at a tariff of ₹4.33 per unit, which has already received regulatory approval.

The company said the project is designed to improve the predictability and dispatchability of renewable power by integrating multiple clean energy technologies with battery storage.

The latest funding comes less than two weeks after ACME Solar secured ₹2,646.64 crore in project financing from state-run REC Ltd for a 450 MW/1,800 MWh assured peak power project, underscoring the company's aggressive capital-raising to fund its expanding renewable energy pipeline.

ACME Solar currently has a diversified renewable energy portfolio of 8,070 MW across solar, wind, hybrid, storage and FDRE projects. It has 2,990 MW of operational contracted capacity and 5,080 MW under construction, alongside around 3.62 GWh of battery energy storage capacity.