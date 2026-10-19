ACME Solar signs 300 MW power supply pact with Seci at ₹6 per unit
The assured peak supply under Seci's FDRE-IX tranche was at a tariff of ₹6 per unit, with an effective date of October 6, 2026, a company statement said
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ACME Solar Holdings Ltd on Monday said that through its subsidiary, ACME Greentech Twenty Pvt Ltd, it has signed a Power Procurement Agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci) for 300 MW / 1,200 MWh assured peak supply.
The assured peak supply under Seci's FDRE-IX tranche was at a tariff of ₹6 per unit, with an effective date of October 6, 2026, a company statement said.
This Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project supports the growing need for reliable, dispatchable clean power during evening and night-time peak demand, helping strengthen grid stability as renewable energy's share of India's power mix increases, the statement added.
Following this agreement, ACME Solar's under-construction PPA-signed contracted portfolio stands at 4,310 MW out of total under construction contracted capacity of 5,380 MW, it stated.
Through this FDRE project, ACME Solar will supply 4 MWh per MW of contracted capacity for any four hours daily during the non-solar hours, while maintaining a minimum availability of 90 per cent on a monthly basis.
The project would integrate a combination of Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technologies to meet the contracted obligations and would utilize the night-time connectivity already available with the company.
ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified contracted portfolio of 8,370 MW spanning solar, BESS, FDRE, hybrid and wind solutions and an operational capacity of around 3,123 MW and 4.96 GWh of BESS capacity.
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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 2:28 PM IST