Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the airport operating arm of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has agreed to raise $300 million (about ₹2,790 crore) from 360 ONE Asset, taking its total planned primary equity fundraising to about $1.35 billion as it seeks to expand capacity and deepen its presence in India's fast-growing aviation market.

The latest investment follows an earlier $1 billion equity commitment from a consortium comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and funds managed by BlackRock. The two rounds value AAHL at about $18 billion on a pre-money basis, according to a company statement.

Under a binding agreement, 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Ltd, acting through its funds and affiliates, will subscribe to newly issued shares in AAHL on the same terms and valuation as the initial investors. It has also joined the shareholders' agreement signed with the earlier investor consortium.

Upon completion of both transactions, the investors will collectively hold approximately 7.01 per cent of AAHL, the firm said.

The deal remains subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of applicable approvals.

The fundraising marks a significant institutional capital commitment to India's airport infrastructure sector, where rising passenger traffic, capacity constraints and growing demand for airport-linked commercial development are driving investment requirements.

The fresh capital is expected to support AAHL's ambition to nearly double its annual passenger-handling capacity from around 96 million currently to 200 million. The company operates a network of eight airports — Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram — and handled approximately 95.3 million passengers in FY26, according to its latest investor presentation.

Its network accounts for about 23 per cent of India's passenger traffic.

The scale-up comes against the backdrop of sustained expansion in India's aviation market, which handled approximately 420 million passengers in FY26, according to government data. The country's airport infrastructure has a combined annual passenger-handling capacity of more than 580 million, underscoring the need for continued investment in terminal infrastructure, operational efficiency and supporting facilities as air travel demand grows.

AAHL said the capital raised would be deployed towards three broad priorities — modernising and upgrading its existing airport network, developing integrated airport cities and expanding passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses.

The airport-city strategy envisages transforming airports from conventional transit facilities into integrated commercial and urban hubs, combining aviation infrastructure with retail, hospitality, leisure, business facilities and regional logistics. The approach is also aimed at increasing revenue from non-aeronautical activities, which can provide airport operators with additional income streams beyond passenger charges and other aviation-related services.

The investment is therefore expected to support not just an expansion of passenger-handling capacity but also AAHL's efforts to build a broader airport-linked infrastructure and commercial ecosystem. The strategy could help the company capture a larger share of spending generated by passengers, businesses and logistics activity around its airports.

Commenting on the investment, Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director of AAHL, said: "This partnership is yet another milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform. Having such marquee, long-term investors on board is a testament to their confidence in India's aviation growth story."

"We are committed to developing a complete ecosystem around our airports by transforming them from simple transit hubs into vibrant airport cities that merge aviation, commerce, leisure, and regional logistics to drive sustained national growth," he added.

The participation of 360 ONE Asset alongside the earlier investor group also broadens AAHL's institutional investor base, bringing together domestic and international financial investors. The $18 billion pre-money valuation provides a benchmark for the airport platform as it pursues its next phase of expansion, although the company's ability to translate the planned investments into higher passenger volumes, commercial revenues and operating returns will be critical to sustaining that valuation.

The latest agreement adds to a series of capital-raising initiatives by the Adani Group as it seeks to strengthen infrastructure businesses and position its airport portfolio to benefit from India's longer-term aviation and urbanisation trends.