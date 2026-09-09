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Adani Airports to raise $1 billion from Temasek, BlackRock, Premji Invest

Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock-managed funds will invest in three tranches; investors will collectively hold about 5.54 per cent in AAHL

Adani airports

The transaction values AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), at a pre-money equity valuation of about $18 billion | Photo: India Shipping News

Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has entered into binding agreements to raise ₹9,825 crore, or about $1 billion, in primary equity capital from a consortium comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock-managed funds.
 
The transaction values AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), at a pre-money equity valuation of about $18 billion, the company said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.
 
AAHL and the investors have entered into a share subscription agreement and a shareholders’ agreement under which the investors will subscribe to new equity shares of the airport operator in three tranches.
 
The final tranche is expected to be completed by July 2027. Upon completion of all three tranches, the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54 per cent in AAHL.
 
 
The company said the proceeds would be used for expanding and modernising airport infrastructure across its portfolio, developing integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports, and scaling passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses, including ground handling.

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AAHL plans about 22 million square feet of mixed-use development in the first phase of its airport city projects. The investments are expected to increase its capacity to serve about 200 million passengers annually, according to the release.
 
“This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey,” said Jeet Adani, non-executive director, AAHL.
 
He said the company would continue to invest in infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses.
 
Arun Bansal, chief executive officer of AAHL, said the company would continue to build capabilities to scale the business into the world’s largest airports platform.
 
The transaction follows AEL's ₹15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026, which the company described as India’s largest QIP by a non-financial corporate.
 
The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including receipt of applicable approvals.
 
AAHL manages eight airports across India and serves more than 23 per cent of the country’s total passenger traffic. Its airport platform spans aeronautical operations, passenger-facing non-aeronautical offerings and city-side development.
 
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, AZB & Partners, JSA Advocates and Solicitors, TT&A Advocates and Solicitors, Jefferies India Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited and Ernst & Young LLP were the key advisors to the transaction.
 

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Topics : Adani Adani Group Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises Ltd Temasek Temasek Holdings

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 9:20 AM IST