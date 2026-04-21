Adani backs lenders, opposes Vedanta's late bid in Jaypee insolvency case

In the ongoing insolvency proceedings of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), Adani Group has come out in support of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), opposing any consideration of Vedanta’s revised bid submitted after the close of the process.

The CoC is a committee of lenders which has the last say in the insolvency process of a distressed company.

Before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), senior advocate Ritin Rai, appearing for Adani, argued that the bidding process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was conducted in a “fair, transparent and structured manner”, with equal opportunity provided to all participants.

He told the appellate tribunal bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan that multiple rounds of bidding were held, with each round identifying the highest bidder, and that no modifications were permitted after the submission deadline in line with insolvency procedure rules.

He argued that Vedanta had participated in the bidding process with full knowledge of timelines and financial criteria, but is now crying foul, seeking to reopen the process by submitting a higher offer after its closure. This approach, he said, is impermissible under the IBC.

He also argued that permitting a late-stage revision would undermine the integrity of the insolvency framework and disrupt the level playing field among bidders. The submission aligned with the CoC’s stand that the process had concluded in accordance with prescribed timelines and rules, leaving no scope for post-deadline alterations.

The CoC, which is responsible for evaluating and approving resolution plans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), has maintained that Vedanta’s subsequent offer falls outside the bounds of the agreed bidding structure. It has emphasised that any deviation at this stage would compromise procedural certainty and fairness.

Vedanta, on the other hand, has sought to press for consideration of its revised proposal, contending that its offer delivers greater value. However, this position has been met with resistance from other stakeholders, who argue that reopening the process after closure would set an adverse precedent.

The dispute centres on whether flexibility in maximising asset value can override strict adherence to procedural timelines, an issue that the appellate tribunal is now tasked with resolving.

The resolution professional (RP) of JAL had on Friday informed the NCLAT that Vedanta Ltd was never formally declared as the highest bidder in the ongoing insolvency proceedings.

The resolution plan submitted by Adani Group received the CoC’s nod in November 2025 with 93.8 per cent voting support. National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd, the principal lender, held a dominant voting share of around 82 per cent, while other creditors included IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of New York Mellon, and State Bank of India. The plan was subsequently cleared by the National Company Law Tribunal’s Allahabad Bench on March 17, 2026.

Vedanta has since challenged the outcome before the NCLAT and has also moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the resolution plan’s implementation. The matter was then sent back to the NCLAT.

The company had argued that the CoC cleared Adani Enterprises’ plan worth ₹14,535 crore despite JAL’s liquidation value being estimated at ₹15,799.53 crore. This, the company submitted, meant creditors would have been better off if the firm had been liquidated. In contrast, Vedanta claimed its own proposal of about ₹17,926 crore exceeded the liquidation benchmark and maximised value.

At the NCLAT, Vedanta contended that its bid was superior not only in absolute terms but also on a comparative basis, stating it offered roughly ₹3,400 crore more in gross value and ₹500 crore more in net present value (NPV) than the Adani plan. It argued that the CoC failed to record any meaningful deliberation explaining the choice of a lower-value bid.