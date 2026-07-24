Adani Energy bags ₹8,500 cr Andhra transmission project for green molecules

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), India’s leading transmission and distribution company and part of the Adani Group, today announced that it has won an about ₹8,500 crore inter-state transmission project in Andhra Pradesh to supply power to proposed green hydrogen/green ammonia projects in Vizag.

The project, ‘Transmission System for Proposed Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia Projects in Vizag Area, Andhra Pradesh (Phase-I)’, was awarded through the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) framework, the company said in a statement.

“The project will also support the growing load requirement expected from the Pendurthi–Vizag region, where a new wave of data centre and digital infrastructure investments is taking shape,” it added. It will be housed under the special purpose vehicle, Vizag Power Transmission Ltd, and is contracted to be delivered in 30 months.