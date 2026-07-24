Adani Energy bags ₹8,500 cr Andhra transmission project for green molecules
The inter-state transmission project in Andhra Pradesh will supply power to proposed green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Vizag and be completed in 30 months
Nandini Keshari
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Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), India’s leading transmission and distribution company and part of the Adani Group, today announced that it has won an about ₹8,500 crore inter-state transmission project in Andhra Pradesh to supply power to proposed green hydrogen/green ammonia projects in Vizag.
The project, ‘Transmission System for Proposed Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia Projects in Vizag Area, Andhra Pradesh (Phase-I)’, was awarded through the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) framework, the company said in a statement.
“The project will also support the growing load requirement expected from the Pendurthi–Vizag region, where a new wave of data centre and digital infrastructure investments is taking shape,” it added. It will be housed under the special purpose vehicle, Vizag Power Transmission Ltd, and is contracted to be delivered in 30 months.
It will cater to an estimated demand of around 4,500 megawatts (MW). The scope of the project involves the establishment of a 4x1500 megavolt ampere (MVA), 765/400 kilovolt (kV) gas-insulated substation (GIS) at Pendurthi in Vizag and a 3x1500 MVA, 765/400 kV Khammam-II substation. It will add 1,582 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 10,500 MVA of transformation capacity to the company’s portfolio.
With this project, AESL’s order book now stands at over ₹80,000 crore. Its overall transmission network will now be 29,531 ckm and 133,675 MVA of transformation capacity.
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Topics : Adani Andhra Pradesh Power Transmission
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 5:15 PM IST