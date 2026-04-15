Adani Energy begins operation of 1,000 MW power transmission line in Mumbai

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Tuesday said its arm Adani Electricity Mumbai Infrastructure Ltd (AEMIL) has started operation of 1,000 MW transmission link between Kudus and Aarey.

The high-voltage direct current transmission link comprising a 30-kilometre overhead line and a 50-km underground corridor, has been designed to operate within the constraints of a densely built urban environment, AESL said in a statement.

It also features the world's first compact HVDC (high-voltage direct current) substation.

At its core, the link enables Mumbai and the MMR to draw more electricity from outside the city, including renewable energy generated in other regions, according to a statement.

The additional 1,000 MW of capacity helps reduce reliance on in-city generation, improves grid resilience, and lowers the risk of large-scale outages.

The project deployed Voltage Source Converter (VSC)-based HVDC technology.

It also offers key operational benefits, including dynamic voltage support, reduced transmission losses over long distances, and black-start capability, enabling restoration of power without relying on an external source and allowing quicker recovery in the event of outages.

Kandarp Patel, CEO, AES. said, "It is one of the fastest HVDC projects ever commissioned which is powered by advanced VSC-based HVDC technology. The project enhances grid stability, decongests existing networks and strengthens the city's energy security." "The commissioning of the Mumbai HVDC city indeed is a moment of immense pride for Hitachi Energy," said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, Hitachi Energy India in a separate statement.