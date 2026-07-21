Adani Energy Solutions Q1FY27 profit more than doubles to ₹1,237 cr

Adani Energy Solutions on Tuesday posted a more than twofold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,236.56 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period on higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 538.94 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, an exchange filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 9,852.20 crore in the quarter from Rs 7,025.49 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from the transmission business rose to Rs 3,335.26 crore from Rs 2,188.19 crore a year ago. The revenue from the distribution business increased to Rs 3,520.43 crore from Rs 3,359.84 crore a year ago.

The Energy Solutions Platform segment grew to Rs 1,906.83 crore in the quarter from Rs 209.71 crore a year ago.

Smart meter business also expanded to Rs 346.99 crore in the quarter from Rs 112 crore a year ago.

"AESL has delivered a robust start to FY27, driven by strong financial performance and continued operational excellence across our core businesses. During the quarter, we further strengthened our growth platform through the proposed acquisition of IntelliSmart, a strategic step towards building India's leading smart metering platform," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions, in a statement.

He added that the Energy Solutions Platform has now gathered momentum, supported by significant renewable energy tie-ups and growing consumer stack across utilities, Commercial & Industrial and data centre segments.

Backed by a strong project pipeline, disciplined execution and credit discipline, we remain well positioned to drive sustainable growth and create long-term stakeholder value, he noted.

AESL has a robust project pipeline of 13 projects worth Rs 71,779 crore to be executed in the transmission business.

The distribution business recorded a steady business performance. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd's (AEML) Regulated Asset Base (RAB) stands at Rs 10,353 crores (Equity of Rs 5,485 crores and Debt of Rs 4,867 crores) as of Q1FY27, recording a growth of 9.7 per cent YoY.

Total (electricity) units sold in the Mumbai circle increased by 11 per cent from 2,939 MUs (million units) in Q1FY26 to 3,260 MUs in Q1FY27.

The MPSEZ (Mundra) Utility Ltd's (MUL) units sold grew 57 per cent YoY to 425 MUs vs 272 MUs last year, driven by strong industrial and commercial demand.

The distribution loss in the AEML network was at 5.16 per cent in Q1FY27, impacted by extreme heatwave conditions resulting in higher energy consumption and an increase in distribution loss.

AESL announced the proposed acquisition of IntelliSmart, strengthening its smart metering business and positioning itself to become India's largest smart metering platform with a portfolio of 47+ million smart meters.

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, has a presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. It is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 27,949 ckm (circuit kilometre) and 1,23,175 MVA transformation capacity.

In its distribution business, AESL serves more than 13 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.