Adani Energy Solutions wins ₹4,700 cr transmission project in Maharashtra

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) won a transmission project, estimated to involve a capital expenditure of around ₹4,700 crore, to evacuate renewable energy generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The project will also support the growing pumped storage ecosystem in Satara, Pune and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

AESL won the project through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process as the lowest bidder. The project will be housed under the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Satara Power Transmission Ltd and is scheduled for completion within 36 months.

What will the project add to AESL’s transmission network?

The project will add 562 circuit km (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL’s portfolio.

Following the addition, AESL’s cumulative transmission network will increase to 29,739 ckm, while its transformation capacity will rise to 143,425 MVA. The project includes the establishment of a 765/400 kV substation at Satara, a Kolhapur-Satara 765 kV double-circuit transmission line, and augmentation of the Kolhapur pooling station, along with associated transmission infrastructure.

India is targeting 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, making transmission infrastructure critical to integrating new renewable generation into the grid.

AESL said it is developing specialised transmission schemes to connect renewable energy-rich regions, including solar, wind and pumped storage projects, with major industrial and urban load centres across the country.

Speaking on the project, Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, said, “Pumped storage projects are emerging as a critical enabler of India’s clean energy transition, providing the flexibility and reliability needed to integrate large-scale renewable energy into the grid. The Satara transmission project will create a vital backbone for renewable energy evacuation and energy storage deployment, while strengthening power flows between southern and western India. AESL remains committed to building future-ready transmission infrastructure that enables renewable energy growth, enhances grid stability and supports India’s long-term decarbonisation goals.”