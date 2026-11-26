By Saikat Das and Divya Patil

Two companies controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani are looking to sell public bonds to raise at least ₹2,000 crore ($220 million), according to people familiar with the matter, which would boost the nation’s subdued domestic public debt market.

The firms — the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd. — are working with local bond arrangers, with one offering targeted by the end of December and the other in March, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Each company is expected to raise between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,000 crore, the people said. The terms are not yet final and could change.

A representative for the power-to-ports conglomerate Adani Group did not reply to a request seeking comment.

Indian firms have raised ₹4,840 crore through public bond offerings so far in the current fiscal year to March, compared with ₹11,340 crore in the previous entire financial year, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Public offerings account for only a fraction of India’s corporate bond sales, which are dominated by private placements. Yet a deeper public capital market would help companies diversify their funding sources and broaden their investor base beyond institutional buyers.

The planned sale would mark Adani Enterprises’ fourth public bond offering since its first ever in September 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In January, its ₹1,000 crore public bond was fully subscribed within an hour. They had maturities of two, three and five years, with yields ranging from 8.60% to 8.90%.

Adani Power raised ₹7,500 crore in local-currency bonds in the same month, marking its largest issuance ever.

The local arm of S&P Global Ratings, Crisil Ratings, has assigned an AA+ rating to Adani Power. Icra, an affiliate of Moody’s, had upgraded its rating on Adani Enterprises by one notch to AA with a stable outlook.