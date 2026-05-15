Adani fraud case timeline: From US bribery probe to $18 mn SEC settlement

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has agreed to settle a civil fraud case filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where the regulator accused the Adani group of falsely promoting the company’s compliance with anti-bribery laws in connection with a $750 million bond offering.

While the SEC settlement is subject to court approval, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) is also moving towards dropping parallel criminal fraud charges against Adani, Reuters reported, marking a major development in a legal battle that began in 2024.

Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have agreed to pay a combined $18 million to settle SEC allegations that they made misleading statements related to Adani Green Energy. Under the proposed settlement filed in a federal court on Thursday, the Adani Group Chairman will pay $6 million, and Sagar Adani will pay $12 million.

“Mr Gautam Adani and Mr Sagar Adani have consented to inter alia entry of the final judgment without admitting or denying the allegations made in the civil complaint and payment of a civil penalty of $6 million and $12 million respectively,” Adani Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

The development is likely to pave the way for the Adani group to return to international capital markets and continue its expansion plans.

Brief history of the case

March 2024: US probe begins

In March 2024, US prosecutors began investigating whether Adani Group entities or executives were involved in bribery linked to energy projects in India. The probe focused on possible violations of US anti-corruption and securities laws.

The SEC sued Adani Group in November 2024, accusing Gautam Adani of leading efforts to pay or promise bribes to Indian officials to secure contracts for a solar power project.

While Adani Group denied the allegations, the SEC did not sue the conglomerate or its corporate units at the time.

January 2026: Summons process begins

In early 2026, the SEC sought assistance from Indian authorities to serve summons on Gautam Adani and others linked to the case. The move triggered volatility in Adani Group stocks.

April 2026: Adani seeks dismissal

In April, Gautam and Sagar Adani formally moved to dismiss the SEC lawsuit in a US court.

Their lawyers argued that the alleged conduct took place entirely in India, that US securities laws did not apply, and that the court lacked jurisdiction. They also denied any investor harm or evidence of bribery.

May 2026: Settlement talks advance

Reports earlier this month said settlement talks between the SEC and the Adanis had reached an advanced stage. On May 15, Reuters reported that Gautam Adani agreed to pay around $6 million, while Sagar Adani would pay about $12 million as part of a proposed SEC settlement, without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

Sources told the agency that Adani’s legal team argued the case lacked evidence and jurisdiction. This development could remove a major legal overhang for the Adani Group, whose businesses span ports, airports, energy, mining and infrastructure.

Reuters quoted sources saying that the possible dismissal of the criminal charges comes after Adani's lawyer, Robert Giuffra, also a personal attorney of US President Donald Trump, told the Justice Department last month that Adani could not make that investment while the case was proceeding.

The attorney argued the case was weak because it lacked proper jurisdiction and evidence, the source added. Giuffra reportedly made a similar argument in court filings in the parallel SEC case last month.